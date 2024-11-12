The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed,“girly-girl,” I love all things skincare and makeup. Throughout my adolescent years, I loved to try different products to see what worked best for my skin. After years and years of trial and error, I think I have finally perfected my list of favorite products.

CeraVe Moisturizer

CeraVe

The classic, the go-to, CeraVe skincare products are every dermatologist’s dream. The product is great for after washing your face in the morning or at night. You can even use it on your arms and legs if you have any dry areas that need moisturizing. Pro tip: If you are a Costco-goer, pick up the product there as they always have special deals with this item!

Tarte Concealer

Ulta Beauty

Tried and true this concealer is simply second to none. Full-coverage and perfect for any occasion, this has been in my makeup bag since sophomore year of high school. If you’re not looking for a full-coverage product, try opting for the radiant version of this concealer which is also fantastic. This lasts all day long and is the most buildable concealer that I have ever seen. It’s great for covering any blemishes or under-eye bags that may need tending to.

Rare Beauty Highlighter

Selena Gomez helped define my childhood and now here she is carrying me through adulthood with the amazing products that Rare Beauty sells. One of my favorites of her line includes the liquid luminizer which is a next-level highlighter that I am constantly reaching for. It gives the ultimate glow and has a mess-free application process due to the wand. Shine bright with this shimmery product.

MAC Foundation

The MAC Studio Radiance foundation is a newfound favorite of mine and I am not the only one. Last time I picked up some new products, the cashier shared that this is her all-time favorite foundation, reassuring me that I had chosen a great product. It gives a subtle, dewy glow without looking overly shiny. It is buildable and provides an excellent base for the rest of your makeup.

ILIA Blush

ILIA is one of my personal favorite makeup brands to grace the planet. In particular, I am obsessed with their multi-sticks as it is ideal for girls on the go. My regular shade is “At Last” and it provides the most beautiful rosy cheeks to help bring color back onto the face. The blush is blendable, buildable and oh so pretty. This item is the best for giving a natural, yet stunning look!

I hope you enjoyed learning a little bit more about the products that I have grown to love over the past few years. For glamorous nights out or an everyday look, these products are sure to keep you going for whatever you have going on!