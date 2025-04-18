My Favorite Low-Maintenance Flowers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Now that the sun is shining more often, it’s the perfect season to add some greenery to your dorm room or apartment. Having flowers by your window can make your place feel livelier, but the problem is that it’s easy to forget to water them. Especially with a busy class schedule, finishing up midterms and entering finals season, it might seem impossible to keep a plant alive. However, there are low-maintenance flowers that can survive- even if there are days that your mind blanks and you forget to water it or you get stuck in the library studying. Here are a few plants that are easy to keep blooming and will brighten up your apartment.

Nasturtiums

These flowers often come in orange and yellow. They need a few hours of consistent sunlight a day, so as long as the sun is out in the morning or afternoon, they can survive for a while without much light. They can also act as a pest deterrent! A lot of flowers are actually edible, but make sure to confirm that the plant you buy is safe to eat because they can be treated with chemicals that may make them unsafe to eat. These flowers can sometimes be edible and taste peppery, so they can be used in salads, which is such a fun way to have a healthy and aesthetically pleasing meal. They are also easy to grow in small numbers, making them a convenient windowsill plant that doesn’t take up much space.

Sweet Peas

The spring season is the best time to grow sweet peas, and they usually have pink and purple colored petals. They have a sweet scent and need a bit more water than nasturtiums because of their dense soil. These flowers grow on vines, so they could be hung in small pots by windowsills. This allows them more room to grow, but they are still less maintenance than other vining plants that need to be trimmed regularly. They prefer cool climates, but make sure they spend at least a quarter of the day in sunlight.

African Violets

African violets prefer indirect sunlight, as direct sunlight can damage their leaves. They are bright purple in color and easy to grow in small pots, which can be placed by a window with a thin curtain over it or under a shadow. When watering them, it can help to lift back their leaves to directly water the soil, as the petals can get damaged. They also do well in humid climates or in rooms with humidifiers. They need little if any trimming, and wilted flowers can be removed by hand to keep the rest of the plant healthy. They are a relatively common flower, so they won’t be hard to find at most shops.

Flowers are a great way to make a room more vibrant and smell sweeter. While you might think that most flowers are delicate and a time-consuming project, there are many flowers that can be a low-maintenance addition to your home. They have many benefits, so maybe consider making your place greener the next time you see a pot of flowers at the store.