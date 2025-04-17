My Favorite In-Home Plants and Why They’re Perfect for a Busy College Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m going to be so honest: I suck at taking care of plants. I love to take care of people, they communicate their needs– plants don’t. Plants are beautiful, and I love the idea of being a plant mom, but I have to ease into it. I have to balance classes, studying, work, social life, and knowing myself, I’ll forget to water plants regularly. But still, there’s something about having a little greenery around that makes a space feel so cozy and whole. Thankfully, I’ve done a bit of research and trial and error and found a few plants that survive my questionable plant-care routine and can thrive in my chaos!!

The Snake Plant is known to thrive on neglect, and it’s adorable! I heard this one from a friend, and it barely needs any water. I only have to water my snake plant every couple of weeks, which is great because that’s about how often I remember that I have plants that need to be fed. I love how this one looks, and it keeps my place fresh because it’s a natural air purifier. I didn’t realize it at first, but after my plug-in air freshener died, I noticed my place was still feeling fresh– I love how useful and pretty this plant is! The modern look of this plant gives a fantastic vibe to my living room.

The Spider Plant is another one of my favorites. I love how forgiving this plant is and how they produce little baby plants– it’s the cutest thing ever. This plant I have to keep a closer eye on to see if the soil is dry or not, so I keep it on my desk so I remember to look at it and to track the little baby plants.

Another great one is Pothos. This isn’t one that I currently have, but I want to take care of in the future when I have a bigger place. I love the look of vines, and I love that they can grow and make a room full of vines. It could be a little overwhelming, but in a bigger place, I feel like it’ll fit just right. This one is super low maintenance and will survive in literally any condition, which is fantastic for someone who’s barely home (like me).

At home, I grew up with Aloe Vera plants, and I love that anytime I want a great face mask, or I hurt myself (#accidentprone), I can apply aloe vera and make it all go away. This is obviously another low-maintenance plant that only needs water every couple of weeks, and no direct sunlight, so I keep it in a less visible location.

Hopefully, over time I’ll be able to become more responsible over plants so that I can work my way up to garden vegetables… and dogs.

Even with my crazy hectic schedule, I love that these plants are easy to take care of and that they add a beautiful green and alive touch to my place! I hope you can also try one of these and see how easy it can be. If I can do it, you can too!