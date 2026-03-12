My Favorite Fashion Trends Over the Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Katy Perry once said, ‘You change your mind like a girl changes clothes’— and fashion trends certainly do. In the ‘90s we had grunge and hip-hop mixed with prep and sparkle, while today people may prioritize a clean and minimalistic look. But are these stylistic choices really “trends” at all? People express their style in many ways, and fit into genres that can be deemed both dated or innovative. Yet one thing remains true, and that is that no style from any decade truly is out of season… At least in my book. So, here are some of my favorite fashion trends from the years, and ones that I know will never go out of style.

Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

Starting off strong, my first favorite fashion trend is capris. Although there are some avid capri haters out there, capri jeans give peak-‘90s, early–2000s award shows. Icons like JLo, Rihanna and Christina Aguilera have rocked the look on red carpets, wearing styles of all kinds: whether it be athletic, denim, cargo or even wide-leg sweats. The capri-cut length is undeniably chic, playful and cool, regardless of if you style them up or dress them down. Undoubtedly, the capri pants era stands atop the list of my favorite fashion trends from the years.

Similarly, another favorite of mine is a wide-legged jean with a statement heel. This unlikely pairing is trending largely in today’s modern fashion era, where some are mixing a smart-casual flare with an alluring touch. You can wear the pair in low-key workplace settings, styling dark-wash denim with pointed-toe pumps for a polished, professional look—or for daytime get-togethers, by pairing light-wash jeans with heeled sandals. No matter the occasion, jeans and heels are effortless, stylish and help add in some whimsy to your everyday wardrobe.

Mini Dresses… need I say more? Some may think of “mini dresses” and think of nightlife, others may think of sunny day strolls in the park, but this versatility is what makes mini dresses timeless items that will forever be added to the shopping cart. Popularized in the 1960s, these shorter-length dresses were created to symbolize youth, culture and women’s liberation in fashion globally. Thanks to our fashionista older sisters, mini dresses have become an iconic piece treasured by women everywhere, and will always be a favorite of mine.

But, not every fashion trend has to solely revolve around clothes. Social media has recently sparked debate about accessories, hair styles and even makeup choices. All of these aspects are puzzle pieces to complete the final look, and I believe it’s important to give them credit where it’s due. My current fashion “finishing touches” range anywhere from a 2010 Taylor Swift red lip, to a big ‘90s blowout, to a late ‘80s powerful statement purse. I believe that if you want to dress to kill, you have to focus on the details. Borrowing a little inspiration from past trends you love can elevate the entire look, beyond just the clothes!