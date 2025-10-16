My Favorite Fall Breakfasts For Busy Mornings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall semester is starting to pick up and it feels like the workload keeps increasing every week. For many college students, life can get so busy that it is hard to think about our meals at all, much less planning them. It has been helpful for me to prepare my meals ahead of time, especially breakfast, since I am usually rushing out of the door. I want to share some of my favorite breakfasts that are quick, healthy and can be prepared ahead of time.

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

One of the easiest breakfasts that I have been enjoying recently is apple pie overnight oats. These are made the night before, so they are ready in the morning. In a medium jar, add about a half cup of rolled oats, a half cup of any milk, a splash of vanilla extract, and some cinnamon. I recommend sautéing some apple slices in a pan with cinnamon and brown sugar before adding them in. There are also a few ways you can increase the health benefits of your overnight oats. If you want more protein, mix in some vanilla Greek yogurt. You can also throw in some chia seeds for extra fiber if you want to. Once you’re done preparing your oats, put them in the fridge and let them sit overnight.

Apple Peanut Butter Oatmeal

If overnight oats aren’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with regular oatmeal. I cook my oats in whole milk on the stovetop over medium heat. You can use any milk you like for this as well. I usually add in a splash of vanilla extract while my oats are cooking and a dash of cinnamon once they are done. It usually takes about 5-7 minutes for them to cook to my taste, but cook them for a minute longer if you prefer them thicker. You can dress it up more by adding cooked apple slices. A great way to save time in the morning is by preparing your apples the night before. I like to sauté my apples with cinnamon and brown sugar until they turn golden brown. These save well in the fridge for up to three days, so you can stock up. Once the oats are done, I recommend adding a scoop of peanut butter. This adds a little extra protein and fuel for your busy day, and it complements the apple taste well.

Fall Flavored muffins

Muffins are great for a grab-and-go breakfast on school mornings. I recently made apple oatmeal muffins. These were very simple to make, with a nice cinnamon oat flavor and apple chunks mixed in. They are also filling and energizing. They’re a perfect quick breakfast for days when you don’t have time to make anything. Another muffin you could try is healthy pumpkin muffins. These also have rolled oats in them and are a healthier option for the morning. Muffins are one of favorite breakfast items, and these options pair well with any coffee of choice.