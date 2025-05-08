My Favorite Boutiques to Shop At in Chicago

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With Spring just around the corner and school almost out, I expect many of you have trips to Chicago coming up. As someone who has grown up in the city and spent much of my time exploring what it has to offer, I have come across many boutiques that I adore. Here are some of my favorites to check out on your summer trip to Chicago!

#1: Alice and Wonder – Fashion Boutique:

Alice and Wonder has multiple locations one on Webster and the other on Southport. They recently added Mini Wonder also on Southport! Alice & Wonder is the perfect place to for cute Chicago gear! Ranging from clothing, to ballcaps, to glasses to candles and so much more! The store is on the pricey side but most boutiques are! Alice and Wonder currently has a collab with the Blackhawks but in the past has had one with the Soxs! So if you are in need of unique cute sports merch this is the perfect place! They recently dropped a baseball collection that is generic to any team! Alice and Wonder is one of my favorite places to shop and get souvenirs for out of town friends! You can also shop online!

#2: Foursided Card and Gift:

Foursided Card and Gift has multiple locations around Chicago, two in Andersonville and two in East Lakeview. Foursided has framing shops and regular boutiques. This is a great place to shop for unique personalized gifts. One of their signatures is a “States in Shadow Box” piece, which is a customized piece where you have the state your from and your loved one with a line with a heart connecting the two states. A perfect cute customized unique gift! They also have customized flashcard name cards, like C is for Cubs!, or whatever you want your letter to stand for! You can also do this for pets and zodiac signs. On top of their customizable pieces they have an assortment of candles, puzzles, fun cards, cute nick nacks and cute chicago merch! One of my favorite things I’ve seen is a bundle of pencils each in a different color with an ingredient of a Chicago dog on each and in a cute hot dog tray!

#3: Inkling:

Inkling is just done the street from the Foursided Lakeview location on Broadway! Inkling and Foursided have some of the same stuff. My favorite part of Inkling is their jewelry! Inkling has gorgeous affordable jewelry! It looks more expensive than it actually is. Some of the jewelry is Chicago themed, with a necklace of the skyline or Chicago flag. This jewelry piece is one of my favorite items to pick up for my friends! It’s the perfect gift for my friends in Chicago, that isn’t touristy but a nice subtle piece of jewelry!

Have fun shopping at some exciting Chicago boutiques!