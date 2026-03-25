My 2026 Fashion Trend Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 has arrived, and with spring is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to talk about fashion trend predictions for the different seasons of the new year. So, what do I think 2026 has in store for fashion? Let me walk you through each season with my personal style predictions for the year ahead of us.

Spring prediction: lace

One major trend I’m predicting for spring is the rise of lace accents. Lace is one of my favorite trends, and I have definitely noticed it popping up more and more lately. Lace is incredibly versatile and it can add a chic touch that can elevate any outfit. You can style it subtly, with just a hint of trim or edging, or make it a standout feature of your outfit.

Spring prediction: button-up jackets

Another trend I anticipate gaining popularity this spring is button-up jackets. I’ve noticed trench coats and peplum jackets becoming more popular and with spring coming up, I expect this trend to take off even more. Button-up jackets come in many different styles, allowing you to show your personality in different ways. Whether you’re interested in a button-up peplum jacket for a chic, feminine look or something bolder like the Adidas ‘Chinese New Year’ jacket, button-up jackets can be worn in countless different ways.

Columbia Pictures / Revolution Studios

summer prediction: bright colors & beachy aesthetics

One trend I’m spotting for summer 2026 is a surge in vibrant colors paired with a nostalgic, bright, fun and beachy vibe. This trend seems to be mostly fueled by the revival of 2016 vibes, along with Zara Larsson’s rising influence with the summer concepts in her songs like ‘Lush Life’ and ‘Midnight Sun.’ Think of colors like bright pink and turquoise. People have been calling 2026 the “new 2016,” and I can expect we are going to start to see more of those nostalgic elements hitting stores as summer collections begin to get released.

summer prediction: studded & patterned jeans shorts

Another trend tied to the 2016 revival that I predict will be big this summer is jean shorts. I can see studded jean shorts making a reappearance, along with other embellished or patterned designs, where exposed pockets become a key detail. That said, I don’t think we will be completely returning to the high-waisted jean shorts that were popular a decade ago. I think fun jean shorts with studs or patterns will gain popularity this summer, but mostly in mid-waisted or low-waisted styles.

fall prediction: skinny neck scarves

I predict skinny scarves also having a comeback. This was a major fashion trend in 2016 and I can see it making a comeback this fall. It’s a stylish accessory for instantly elevating your outfits and I wouldn’t be surprised if more brands start selling skinny neck scarves to pair with shirts or dresses as 2016 trends make a comeback.

winter prediction: skinny jeans

Furthermore, I believe the 2016 revival will spark a comeback in skinny jeans. However, I feel like many people will still be hesitant, since it’s such a shift from the recent popularity of baggy jeans. Bootcut jeans have already been gaining popularity, and whether you like them or not, skinny jeans are just a step away. I believe skinny jeans will make a comeback, especially paired with knee-high boots.