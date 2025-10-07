Movies to Watch This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed cinephile, I pride myself on my taste in movies! I’ve compiled a list of my favorite movies to rewatch during the fall season! They range from Disney to slasher, so there’s something for everyone. Happy watching!

1. Little Women (2019)

This movie really is everything to me. Greta Gerwig beautifully captures what it is like to be a woman, alongside a star-studded cast that portrays their characters with outstanding performances. Warning: while watching you will cry, laugh, cheer, and scream at your TV.

2. Rushmore

Wes Anderson movies are the epitome of fall, so it was so hard to choose just one. Rushmore is a coming-of-age story of a boy falling in love, starting a prank war, and self-acceptance! The soundtrack is excellent and Billy Murray is always a yes from me!

3. Twilight

Name a more classic fall movie? Twilight has the perfect moody aesthetic for this time of year, and who doesn’t love a love triangle between a vampire and a werewolf.

4. When Harry met sally…

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time. Harry and Sally meet in college, and over the years, they argue if men and women be platonic friends. The backdrop is beautiful, and the sweaters are to-die-for.

5. Hocus Pocus

This movie is so nostalgic to me, and might be my favorite Halloween movie. Hocus Pocus follows Max Dennison, who accidentally awakens 300 year old witches, and must stop from becoming immortal. It’s such a fun, cute watch!

6. corpse Bride

Tim Burton knows how to make a gothic, dark film! Corpse Bride is a tale of a murdered bride coming to terms with her fate. It’s an amazing story, and has you feeling for Emily (the bride) the whole time!

7. Coraline

Another stop-motion! Coraline follows Coraline Jones’s discovery of a secret, alternate world inside her new home. My sister and I watch this every year, and it never gets old!

8. Harry potter and the prisoner of azkaban

My favorite Harry Potter film! Beautiful cinematography, a great plot, and Sirius Black! What else could you ask for? I would recommend watching the entire series during fall, but if you only have time for one, choose this one!

9. practical magic

The Owens sisters are born into a long line of witches, but they swear off magic. That is, until a murder is connected to them. They have to use their magic, and sisterhood, to have their happy endings.

10. knives out

My only mystery movie on the list, Knives Out is incredible! Detective Benoit Blanc investigates the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey at his estate, and his family are all suspects.

11. jennifer’s body

One of my favorite movies! Another horror/comedy that explores female friendship, the male gaze, and demon possession? A 2000’s movie with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, yes please.

12. Scream

Scream is the perfect slasher-horror film for the season! The movie itself is meta, parodying the slasher genre, and features high-school students being terrorized by Ghostface. If you’re up for a marathon, there are six movies total!

13. Fresh

My favorite underrated movie! Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan star in this dark rom-com. I won’t say too much, because it’s so much better to go in blind. Just know, there is a twist you won’t see coming!