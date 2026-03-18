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Illinois | Life > Experiences

Metamorphosis Of a College Senior About to Graduate

Jessa Kimble Student Contributor, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
woman looking at the trees in front of the sun
Photo by Leon Biss from Unsplash

As a new season of life approaches I can’t help but take a moment to reflect on all the ways I’ve grown. I began college like a caterpillar forming its chrysalis. Entering into a new experience with an unknown of what to expect and I am leaving college ready to spread my wings into another phase of life. I thought I ended to leave my hometown to experience college to its fullest, which ended up making me realize how grateful I am for my town and the people there. Changing my plans ended up being one of the best decisions I made during my college career.

I’ve learned that however hard you try to stick to “the plan” that’s keeping you on track, that plan is constantly evolving and changing with the seasons. I’ve learned that what at first felt scary is actually the most normal part of college, because if you haven’t changed your major once (or twice) have you really been a college student. No one knows what they are doing and that is the beauty of the journey is getting to figure it out along the way.

minimalist office space with a full agenda
Photo by STIL from Unsplash

You learn a sort of independence during your college years, from learning to live on your own for the first time without the guidance of your parents. You learn about yourself and the type of person you want to become. You set goals and you work towards them. You start going to the gym and learn the importance of holding yourself accountable for all the times you say you’re going to work out and actually make the effort to show up for yourself.

three women hosting a dinner party
Photo by Kelsey Chance from Unsplash

You move into your first apartment and experiencer the reality of living like an adult. You plan out your meals, go grocery shopping, and feel how your mom felt when you didn’t put the meat out on the counter like she asked. You host parties and fill your space with your favorite people. You laugh and create memories with friends new and old to last a lifetime. You drink one too many drinks and sing your favorite songs at the bar with your friends until your throat hurts. You go home at 1am knowing that tomorrow you might regret it but tonight was one of those good nights where you just let yourself be a college student while you still are.

You like a routine and a plan but learn that sometimes the best moments in life happen on a whim and when you say yes to the things you didn’t plan on that end up becoming your favorite memories. And all the while you’re growing up and adding new skills and experience that slowly start to prepare you to spread your wings and set off on the start of another new journey.

Jessa Kimble

Illinois '26

Hi! I am a senior majoring in social work. In my free time I love reading, baking, hanging out with family and friends, going to cute coffee shops to get coffee or matcha, I absolutely love crafting and journaling, and I love being outside and going on hot girl walks! I love scrolling on Pinterest and creating cute Pinterest boards to help inspire me and my creativity. I love going shopping and getting to explore my own fashion and am a huge believer of “I feel good if I like my outfit.” I love hosting dinner parties and planning fun social activities with my friends.