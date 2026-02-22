Matching Your Best Friends Love Language

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be difficult to figure out how to make people feel loved. Whether it’s for a partner or for friends, Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity to go out of your way to make the people in your life a little happier and let them know that you care. However, people often like to give and receive love in different ways. Finding the right gift or gesture is sometimes a challenge, but very rewarding. There are many ways you can reach out to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day and learn to speak their love language, from words of affirmation to quality time.

Words of affirmation

Someone who prefers words of affirmation likely would appreciate the sentiment of a traditional handwritten card. You could write about how much they mean to you, but if you struggle with putting your thoughts on paper, you could also describe some of your favorite memories. Some of the most thoughtful cards talk about funny memories or include your favorite pictures together from fun events. If you are writing about a best friend you have mutual friends with, getting them to sign the card and add a note about a favorite memory with them could make the gift even more meaningful.

Quality Time

Sometimes, spending time with someone is more rewarding than a physical gift. Making room in your schedule to meet up with someone you love can be a great way to form new memories and catch each other up on life events. This could be a cute coffee date at new place or old favorite spot that brings up good memories. If you have a busy schedule or are far from your loved one, setting up a movie date can be a fun alternative. Watch a favorite movie or a cheesy romance over a video call and you chat without worrying about disturbing anyone. Just don’t forget to grab snacks!

Her Campus Media

Gift Giving

Even gift giving can, and should, be personalized for the different people in your life. While the tradition of flowers and chocolate might be nice for someone who likes a classic, sentimental romance or friendship, other people might prefer something different. If someone is more practical, they might enjoy their favorite snacks over heart-shaped sweets. If they don’t care for flowers, a succulent would be more resilient and come in many different shapes and sizes. Alternatively, hand-drawn flowers could be easier for long-distance relationships, while still being an equally beautiful and thoughtful gift.

People often have different tastes in gifts and have unique ways of showing love. However, that shouldn’t stop you from finding ways to express yourself and spend time with friends, family or partners. Matching someone’s love language can show them that you pay attention and value what makes them special. Making someone feel loved is a reward in and of itself, and true friends will make sure that the same amount of care is given to you too.