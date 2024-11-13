Makeup Trends for Fall 2024 That I love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we transition deeper into the fall season, we see the color of the trees getting redder, the weather getting cooler, and our lipsticks getting darker. The transition into a new season is the perfect time to implement a change into our daily makeup routines- whether it’d be small or drastic. Personally, I love switching up my makeup style. To complement the changing weather, here are my favorite fall makeup trends that you could implement into your day-to-day look!

A matte base

In the summer, we were all about letting out our natural glow and having a dewier base for our makeup. For Autumn, I like to embrace the fact that the sun is not out as much as it once used to be and go for a mattifying base. I go for a matte foundation, my current favorite being the Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. I then follow my foundation with a pressed powder, my favorite being Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Powder. However, I still love a pop of glow, no matter the season. After I finish my base, I like to add a drop of the Iconic London Illuminator on my cheekbones and in the inner corner of my eyes to bring back my glow.

Ditch the concealer

To match the autumn gloom, I enjoy embracing my undereye circles and show that yes, I am a tired college student. Of course, this is a personal preference, as some people prefer the more awake look concealer gives them. However, I believe that under eye circles should be embraced. It gives the essence of, “yes I am cold, I am tired, and what about it?”

Opt for a smokey eye

No matter the season, I love a good eyeliner moment. Recently, I’ve been smoking out my eyeliner and I am obsessed. It makes you look super alluring and helps make your eyes pop and make them the center of your makeup look. To do this, I do an opposite technique that is typically given. I first start off with creating an outline of my eyeliner with a dark eyeshadow. It doesn’t have to be perfect, because we’ll work on that later. Next, I follow that outline with liquid eyeliner. Then, I grab a Q-Tip and some micellar water and clean up the edges. On some days this look is enough, and I am satisfied, but on other days, I decide that I want my eyes to pop. I pick up some black eyeshadow with a pointed eyeshadow brush and lightly brush against my liquid eyeliner, enhancing the smokiness of the eyeliner. For the people who prefer a lighter eye look but still want to try this look out, I recommend sticking with a dark brown eyeshadow and creating a small wing with the eyeshadow.

a hint of red

Although Halloween is over, I still like to live in that vampirical fantasy and add a hint of red on my lips. I choose a neutral colored lipliner and proceed to line my lips as normal. Now here’s the fun part. I grab a dark red lipstick and lightly tap it along my lips. I press my lips together, release, and voila! You have lips that add a pop of color right back into your face.