Makeup Trends for Fall 2024 That I love

As we transition deeper into the fall season, we see the color of the trees getting redder, the weather getting cooler, and our lipsticks getting darker. The transition into a new season is the perfect time to implement a change into our daily makeup routines- whether it’d be small or drastic. Personally, I love switching up my makeup style. To complement the changing weather, here are my favorite fall makeup trends that you could implement into your day-to-day look!
A matte base
In the summer, we were all about letting out our natural glow and having a dewier base for our makeup. For Autumn, I like to embrace the fact that the sun is not out as much as it once used to be and go for a mattifying base. I go for a matte foundation, my current favorite being the Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. I then follow my foundation with a pressed powder, my favorite being Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Powder. However, I still love a pop of glow, no matter the season. After I finish my base, I like to add a drop of the Iconic London Illuminator on my cheekbones and in the inner corner of my eyes to bring back my glow.
Ditch the concealer
To match the autumn gloom, I enjoy embracing my undereye circles and show that yes, I am a tired college student. Of course, this is a personal preference, as some people prefer the more awake look concealer gives them. However, I believe that under eye circles should be embraced. It gives the essence of, “yes I am cold, I am tired, and what about it?”
Opt for a smokey eye
No matter the season, I love a good eyeliner moment. Recently, I’ve been smoking out my eyeliner and I am obsessed. It makes you look super alluring and helps make your eyes pop and make them the center of your makeup look. To do this, I do an opposite technique that is typically given. I first start off with creating an outline of my eyeliner with a dark eyeshadow. It doesn’t have to be perfect, because we’ll work on that later. Next, I follow that outline with liquid eyeliner. Then, I grab a Q-Tip and some micellar water and clean up the edges. On some days this look is enough, and I am satisfied, but on other days, I decide that I want my eyes to pop. I pick up some black eyeshadow with a pointed eyeshadow brush and lightly brush against my liquid eyeliner, enhancing the smokiness of the eyeliner. For the people who prefer a lighter eye look but still want to try this look out, I recommend sticking with a dark brown eyeshadow and creating a small wing with the eyeshadow.
a hint of red
Although Halloween is over, I still like to live in that vampirical fantasy and add a hint of red on my lips. I choose a neutral colored lipliner and proceed to line my lips as normal. Now here’s the fun part. I grab a dark red lipstick and lightly tap it along my lips. I press my lips together, release, and voila! You have lips that add a pop of color right back into your face.