The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

I can still recall the emotions of my first heartbreak years ago. It was a devastating feeling – the notion that all the love that I had built up was suddenly crumbling down and, all in one moment, love was nowhere to be found. Everything that I had known about love, was lost somewhere deep in my conscious.

As humans, we need to develop relations with one another throughout our lifespan, whether it be familial, professional, or friendly relations. Post-breakup, it may be hard to find once you had with your special other within these relations. However, on hyper fixating on romantic love, I had come to realize that I had been neglecting the love in my other relationships. Once I came to accept my circumstances and look further into my relations with individuals, I came to realize that no matter how lonely I had told myself I was, love was, in fact, all around me. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I feel as if everybody must be aware of the similar notion that even if you are without a significant other, love is all around you.

Familial relationships

The first people that we typically say “I love you” to, starts with our close family. From how casually it is spoken, it is easy for us to disregard this love and take this love for granted. Yet, it is important that we recognize this love and accept it for what it is. Putting into perspective, our mothers carried us for nine months. They are the reason for why we are alive and are able to feel love in the first place. From then on, they have done everything in their power for us. They gave us food, shelter, and assisting in paving the way for our chance on growing into autonomous beings. Our parents have taught us everything we have known, and will continue to grow with us. That, in itself, is beautiful.

Of course, every family relationship is different and personalized and what may hold true about family dynamics between some people may not be the case for others, so let us look at where love is held in other regions of relationships.

Friendly relationships

It is essential that love is found within close friendships. It is within the simple activities that you and your friends do that can make you realize that love is prevalent. From inviting you to dinner to even simply checking up to make sure that you are okay, it is prevalent that your friends love and care about you. Personally, I remember going on a trip with a dear friend to Lake Geneva the past summer. As I sat on the beach, my friend beside me, setting up the perfect photo of our two shared stuffed hamsters we got at a boutique shop, I was reminded that I am loved, and it was a blessing to have met such a friend so admirable and kind. I am sure that many of you feel the same way about a similar friend.

Original photo by Ella Kruse

At the end of the day, it is essential to remember that you are not alone. You do not have to look far to find love, as it might have been right in front of you all along.