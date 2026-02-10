Love in the Age of Amazon: How to Make Your Gifts More Meaningful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Valentine’s Day one week away, stores everywhere are overflowing with pink and red. Shelves full of endless options for candy, chocolates and flowers. Pretty soon, people’s shopping carts will be full of last-minute gifts about to click on same-day delivery. In an era where everything is easy to buy, how do we make gifts meaningful? In the age of Amazon, meaningful gift-giving is about shifting your efforts from consumption to presence and attention.

The empire of online shopping has created a culture of overconsumption. It has spread everywhere, from home décor, to fashion and even to romance. In many ways, the culture of overconsumption has created a message that love has to be measured in visible, purchasable proof. The internet does not help with this problem. We constantly see videos pop up on our feeds this time of year showing grand gestures, flower walkways and expensive jewelry. This social comparison pushes people towards anxiety-driven spending and constantly wondering “did I do enough?”.

So, what can we do to make our Valentines’ Day gifts more meaningful? My advice is to think more about the intention rather than the price. Think about creating a gift that is a symbol of your attention, memory and effort for your partner. Consider writing a love letter, old fashioned, but timeless, nonetheless. After all, there is a reason why everyone loves historical romance. Consider making a craft, where you write down some of your favorite memories with your partner. You can even make your gift interactive by making them a playlist of songs that remind you of them.

Some of the most meaningful romantic gestures involve experiences instead of objects. Trying a new restaurant together, cooking them a meal, setting up a little movie night with snacks or something similar. The important thing when deciding on a gift is knowing what your partner values. Do they like outdoor or indoor dates? Do they like to try new things or share rituals? Even something as small as whether they like sweet or savory treats. Let your gift be a symbol of your attention to them, because to be loved is to be seen.

Don’t get me wrong, the classic flowers and chocolates are always fun and thoughtful. The point is to not worry so much about grand gestures and expensive gifts. Shift your thinking from “what should I buy?” to “how can I make them feel loved?”

Romance does not disappear when we buy less, but it can often deepen. Love is not proven by your spending, but your attention to the details of the person you love. This Valentine’s Day, give a gift that not only feels right, but also feels meaningful. This is not to say that you shouldn’t buy things for your partner, only that you don’t need to spend an obscene amount to show them. Spending time is always better than spending money.