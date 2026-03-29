Looking Forward to Spring Sunsets on the Quad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll be honest, I’ve never been good at unwinding. I’ve always been someone who is stuck in a “go” mode at all times, and that didn’t change when I came to college. But, there’s something about the Quad at sunset that feels like a reset button.

All semester long, campus moves at a pace that feels almost impossible to keep up with. Between classes, deadlines and my job, it can feel like time is sprinting ahead while we’re all just trying to keep our balance. Days blur together, weeks disappear. Suddenly, it’s March, with only eight weeks left in the semester.

But then there are the sunsets on the Quad.

Right after spring break, when the air starts to feel softer in the evenings and the sun lingers just a little longer, the Quad becomes the perfect place to pause. After a long day of exams, I find myself wandering there without thinking. Walking to get home soon becomes a solo journey that I didn’t know I needed.

And slowly, things start to quiet down.

The sky shifts from bright blue to warm gold, then to the streaks of pink and orange. People spread out across the grass, backpacks tossed aside for a moment. Football games, homework and the talking all pause.

After midterms especially, sunsets feel different.

Midterm season makes everything feel urgent, well duh. Every hour matters, every little assignment takes up more time than expected and sleep becomes more of a suggestion than a reality. You start measuring time in study sessions and caffeine refills. The world shrinks to libraries, classes and homework, then repeat.

So when it finally ends – even just for a little while – the first calm evening feels almost surreal.

Sitting on the Quad as the sun sets, it’s like the semester briefly hits rewind. Your shoulders drop. Conversations slow down. The constant buzzing in your brain fades into the background. For twenty minutes or so, time stretches out again.

What makes these sunsets special isn’t just how pretty they are (though that is an important feature). It’s that everyone seems to share the same unspoken understanding that this moment matters. Even the busiest people stop walking for a second to look up.

For a campus that’s always moving, sunsets on the Quad are one of the rare times when things slow down enough for us to actually notice where we are. And maybe that’s the best part of them.

In a place where the days often feel too short and the to-do lists too long, sunsets remind us that time doesn’t always have to race forward. Sometimes it stretches. Sometimes it gives us the chance to sit on the grass with our friends, watch the sky change colors and remember that college is made up of these small moments too.

Sure, assignments will start piling up again soon enough. Another round of exams will be just around the corner.

But tomorrow evening, the sunset will still set on the Quad. Another day down comes with another sunset to watch :)

