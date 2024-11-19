The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As the days begin to feel shorter and finals season looming in the distance it is easy to get a case of winter blues. Therefore, it’s so important to take time to focus on the things that make us happy. No matter how small it is, every little thing you can do to make yourself feel better is going to make a difference. Here’s a list of some of my favorite little things that are guaranteed to make me feel better that may help to encourage you!

1. Journaling

I absolutely love to journal and my favorite thing about journaling is how creative you can be with it. Journaling can range from writing it all out when you are really going through it, to even collection “junk” to scrapbook with.My journal is my creative outlet and it allows me the space to do whatever I need to do for myself.

2. Listening to music and resetting my space

Something about putting on a good playlist, lighting a candle and making time to clean up my space feels so simple but really goes a long way in making me feel better and refreshed. When our space feels cluttered and messy it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and cluttered in our heads.

3. Do Something active

Making the time and space in my schedule to stay active even if it’s only 2-3 times a week makes me feel more productive, more energetic, and most importantly, makes me proud of myself for challenging myself to move my body in different ways. Even something as simple as getting outside in the fresh air and taking a walk.

4. Reading

This is one of my tried-and-true little things that is guaranteed to make me feel good. It can be hard to find the motivation to read when the semester gets rough which is why I opt for my go-to predictable heartfelt romance books. I feel so much better if I spend a couple minutes a day taking time to sit and read a book rather than wasting time scrolling on my phone. This is also a great way to bond with other people and you can find lots of good book recommendations on TikTok, Instagram and even by talking with friends about what you are reading.

5. Getting a coffee or matcha

Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to a fun little drink to get you through. Personally, I am addicted to caffeine and always find that treating myself to any kind of little beverage helps to make my day just that much better. This is also a great way to change up your environment and spending a couple hours in a cute coffee shop helps me be more productive and feel so much better.

6. Hanging out with friends

I try to see a couple friends every the week, which often looks like inviting a friend along for one of my fitness classes or grabbing coffee. Surrounding yourself with people who make you feel good and who radiate the kind of energy you want to have is going to impact your life in so many good ways.

7. Buying myself flowers

There’s just something about waking up and seeing fresh flowers in your room that helps to get the day started on a positive note. Who says we have to wait for someone else to buy us flowers, this is your sign to buy the flowers and do the things for yourself that make you happy.