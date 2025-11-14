Lessons that I Learned as a Teenage Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your teen years as a girl are some of the most important and transformative times of your life. Your teenage stage is when you begin to truly discover who you are. You begin to discover your personality, passions, strengths and even your insecurities. Looking back, my teen years were a mix of valuable experiences and self-discoveries.

Here are some of the biggest lessons I have learned while growing up as a teenage girl.

This one might be hard to hear, but not everyone is meant to stay in your life. Friendships come and go, as well as relationships. Some people are meant to come into your life as a lesson while others may remain to be long term friends. People also grow apart, and that does not mean you failed as a friend. It’s okay to outgrow people because change in your life means you are evolving.

Love should never, at any point, hurt your self-esteem or make you doubt your worth. As young girls, it is easy to fall into relationships that may not be the best for our mental health. Real love should uplift you, not tear you down. A healthy relationship builds your confidence, helps you grow and makes you feel safe being exactly who you are.

Comparison is the thief of joy. With social media being such a big part of our everyday lives, it is easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others and feeling jealous of what you may see online. However, it is important to remember that social media is fake. Social media is not real life. Don’t compare yourself to someone based off of one Instagram highlight-reel because there is so much more you don’t see.

You must teach others how to treat you. When someone crosses your boundaries, speak up immediately. Every interaction is an unspoken lesson about what you will and will not tolerate. Silence often sends a message to people that their behavior is acceptable, even if it’s not. Setting boundaries is about honoring your own worth and having the courage enough to say, “This doesn’t work for me,” without feeling guilty or giving an apology.

When I was in high school, I used to believe that popularity and having a lot of friends was the ultimate goal, but as I grew older, I realized how wrong that idea was. True friendships have nothing to do with the amount of friends you have. You can have one-hundred acquaintances who only show up for you when it’s convenient or you can have a few friends that are there for you no matter what. It doesn’t matter how many friends you have, what matters is the quality of them. Like the saying “quality over quantity” says, surround yourself with people who make you feel good. Are they kind to you? Do they make you laugh? Are they fun to be around? Things like that should be kept in mind.

I still have a lot of growing to do as well as many of us. If you find yourself relating to some of the things I mentioned, know that it’s completely normal. Growing is a lifelong process, and it is all a part of becoming who you are meant to be.