Being a college student means signing up to be an undeclared researcher, whether in a writing-intensive major or not. As such, we find ourselves utilizing multiple research platforms to gather information. But what are we subject to compromising? Privacy, specifically personal data.

Living in a media-heavy generation requires us to use these sites. If you buy a new phone or laptop, certain apps are pre-installed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best for consumers. That’s where Firefox comes in. Firefox is a browser backed by a non-profit called Mozilla that values you not only as a consumer but also as an individual.

Think of the browser you’re currently using to read this article. Why did you choose it? Was it because it’s installed on your device? Is it because you heard it has amazing tools through a professor? Or is it none of the above? Regardless of your answer, I encourage each and every one of you to think about your reason and then think of what you can do to better your experience.

Protecting your personal data from big tech companies should be important to you, and Firefox understands that. I use the web for a multitude of reasons. As a student, I’m constantly using websites to find academic information when writing an essay or project report. As a content creator, I use certain apps for aesthetic creation and uploading media. As an individual part of Gen-Z, I’m constantly viewing relative media to “keep up with the trends”. This just goes to show how important media is in our everyday lives, especially browsers.

As a content creator, I spend hours everyday browsing for inspiration. Trends are changing everyday and as such, so is my browsing history. One day I’m looking up Sabrina Carpenter’s latest song and the next I’m listening to the 2024 political debate. Hours turn into days, days turn into months and months turn into years of utilizing these browsers. As a consumer, it’s nice knowing my personal data isn’t being taken advantage of, kept or shared without my knowing.

Imagine how terrifying it would be if someone were following you on your way to class. I assume you’d feel extremely unsafe and might not leave a premises in fear of being harmed. It’s the same concept with internet privacy. You want to protect your personal data from companies using information you didn’t consent to. You don’t want to worry about being spied on for what you’re researching or feel like your every move is being tracked. With Firefox, I feel safe browsing the internet for a chocolate chip cookie recipe for the next girls night out. I trust that my data is safe and kept private. Using Firefox is like seeing a beautiful rainbow after a storm, except you don’t have to go through the storm part. It’s taking control of your personal data. It’s researching without looking over your shoulder. It’s watching someone’s morning routine without a website knowing yours.

You’re able to boldly browse campus, so why not be able to boldly browse the web through Firefox?!

Your life is exciting, but Firefox doesn’t need to know that. It’s nothing personal, just browsing!

Happy researching knowing your personal data is safe and remember to stay uniquely you Illini’s!