Is It Worth It–Facing Fear Of Failure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, the hardest part of a task is just getting started. Every step seems complicated, and there are too many opportunities to make mistakes. Taking risks and putting yourself out there is scary- you don’t know what people are thinking, so it feels like every move you make is under close examination. Despite this, you can’t get far in life without taking risks. Some of the best friendships you will make could start from a random conversation, a shared interest or a compliment. You’ll never know if you could’ve gotten an internship if you don’t take the chance and apply, even if you think you’ll get rejected. Being rejected is hard, but it shows that you are putting yourself out there and leads you to future success.

Social Networking

Meeting new people and social networking can be fulfilling but mentally exhausting. Starting small is essential to making progress, so find what you’re currently doing and take a few extra risks from there. When applying for internships, apply for an extra few internships that seem like more of a stretch than what you would normally apply for- maybe they expect a little more experience than you think you have or the classes you have taken don’t exactly cover all of the skills you may need. Breaking through rejection sensitivity can be a big help when applying for jobs in the future, as you will likely get rejected many times before getting hired. It can feel discouraging, but it’s a crucial part of the process and nothing to be embarrassed about. Often, rejections are not personal and are due to outside factors rather than skillset. Who knows- maybe they think you’re more experienced for the position than you thought while applying.

Catherine Bixler

Academics

In day-to-day life, it’s easy to find yourself avoiding uncomfortable situations or sticking neatly to routines to avoid unnecessary stress during your already busy schedule. The fear of failure has a significant role to play in test-taking anxiety as well and makes it incredibly difficult to focus on studying. It can have a counterproductive effect of making you feel hopeless, demotivated and like no matter what you do, you will still be behind. It’s not uncommon to fail during college- no matter how hard you study or set alarms, sometimes assignments or exams don’t go as well as you would like them to. This does not mean that you have failed college, or that you will never amount to anything. If you’re feeling overwhelming, try thinking of a few things you’re grateful for now and a few reason why you’ll be happy when you reach your goals. It can be as simple as being happy you won’t have to take that class again.

During university, you learn to be a perfectionist. This tendency to always want to improve can be both a curse and a blessing when it prevents you from moving past and learning from mistakes. Having a positive mindset and being understanding of mistakes can make it easier to accept the weight of failure and grow as a person. Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations sometimes, though difficult, is a stepping stone to achieving goals and being successful in many aspects of life. Your mindset and persistence are key to finding fulfillment, whatever that looks like for you.