If UIUC Campus Hot Spots Were Beauty Products/Tools

I used to love BuzzFeed and taking quizzes to see which character from Pretty Little Liars I was most like, so I thought I could do something similar. Instead of TV shows, were talking about your favorite spots on campus. Not only that, but I’m going to tell you what beauty products or tools I think represent each one. Keep reading to find out what I think!

1. Illini union

First up is the Illini Union. I go there almost everyday to study, get Starbucks, eat or just wander. I would call the Union a basic. Something that’s always gonna be there when you need it, and works just fine. That’s why I would compare the Illini Union to the Maybelline Fit Me Powder. There’s nothing special about it, and it’s a basic for normal makeup routines. You can find better, but never hate on Maybelline!

2. Red Lion

Next, we’ll talk about Red Lion (my favorite bar). Such a beloved bar in Champaign that never fails me on the weekends. We all know it’s a great time, but it’s also VERY smelly and watery. Nothing will ever change my love for that place, even if I leave with the bottom of my jeans soaked every single time. I would say Red Lion is most like the Maui Babe Browning Lotion. She packs quite the stench, but it’s worth it. We all love a good tan, but that smell really gets me.

3. armory

I’ve had two classes in the Armory. No matter what, I get lost or confused in there. It’s probably the most maze-like building I’ve been to, and not to mention it’s super old. The outside of the building looks like it’s falling apart, but I think it’s necessary for everyone to have at least one class there. I would compare it to the famous Conair Quick Twist. I always wonder how many people got their hair ripped out from that thing. It’s from the 90’s and as a little girl, I thought it was the most complicated hair tool I’d ever seen.

4. Main quad

Ugh, don’t you just love the quad so much? It’s been mine and so many other’s favorite spot on campus since I first toured UIUC. It’s beautiful in the summer and spring, especially when the grass is bright green and there are hundreds of people on it. I would compare the quad to the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. This product by Selena Gomez was EVERYWHERE when it was released, and I only ever saw great reviews. I still use mine almost everyday, and it gives me the perfect summery glow.

5. Siebel Center for design

Lastly, we have the Siebel Center for Design! It’s the prime place for all creative people on campus. It’s a fairly new building and it has such a cool layout on the inside. As an Advertising major, I love SCD and everything it offers students. Something about it reminds me so much of Glossier’s Balm Dotcom. Glossier has always felt artistic to me, and their Balm Dotcom has been a fan favorite for years now.

I hope you enjoyed this odd, but fun article! I wonder if you agree or disagree with my choices. Either way, I’m glad I could share my random opinions on some of the buildings here at UIUC!