If Senior Year Me Could Have a Convo With Freshman Year Me, This is What She Would Say

With senior year here and campus life returning, I found myself reflecting on the last 4 years of undergrad and I fear the millennials weren’t kidding when they said these 4 years fly by. As I’ve reminisced about the past, I’ve realized there are so many lessons I’ve learned along the way that I wish I could’ve told freshman year Mierra. Then I thought to myself, wait… I’m sure these tips would really help someone who isn’t a senior yet. So to those of you who are incoming freshmen, chilled out sophomores, anxious juniors, or just a senior looking for a good read, I’ve got you covered. Here’s the big sister advice I wish I got as a freshman!

1. Prioritize Yourself and your mental wellbeing

This was one of the biggest lessons learned and most valuable takeaway from college. It’s not healthy to only prioritize your academics and others but neglect yourself in the midst of it. Life is already challenging enough, no need to make it harder by not taking time for you. You’re the single most important person in your life, take care of you.

2. Try New Things every week

Please do not spend these 4 years doing the same stuff and never venturing outside your comfort zone. College is so unique because it’s a built in walkable community meant to support socialization within close proximity. That being said, explore! Take a walk to a new side of campus, go to a new gym, try a new restaurant, the list is endless. By doing something new at least once a week you prove to yourself you’re capable of trying new things, and that alone is a powerful mindset to have going into adulthood.

3. Establish adult hobbies now

I can’t stress this enough. As young adults, we naturally get pushed into hobbies like sports and after school extracurriculars. Though as responsibilities stack up, we tend to loose sight of doing what we love and exchange it for things we have to do. If you can find at least 2 things you truly enjoy doing in your adulthood, I promise it makes life so much better. For me that’s been floral arrangement classes and attending orchestral concerts.

4. Remember you’re in university

While it’s important to have fun and explore the many creative outlets that will help you to further develop your own personality, it’s equally as important to realize you are in university. You have the opportunity to further your career that many individuals might not. Take this opportunity to network, connect with others and build a life future you can thrive in. Do not take the resources available to you in undergrad for granted.

5. These are not the best 4 years of your life

I have beef with this saying because it feels like a rather toxic way of thinking. If these are supposed to be “the best 4 years of my life,” well then what else am I to look forward to? You see my problem?! These 4 years are definitely transformative, but they won’t be the first nor the last of your best years. Some of the “best” in life is yet to come!

Hopefully you’re able to take something away from this. Welcome back Illini’s and remember to stay uniquely you this year!