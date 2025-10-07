Iconic Halloween Costumes You’ll Love Dressing Up as This Year 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is finally here, and at the University of Illinois we go all out for Halloweekend. “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it.” This iconic quote from Cady Heron in Mean Girls perfectly captures this article. You deserve to feel beautiful in your own skin and embrace yourself. You’re the main character of your life. There’s only one you. Admire yourself, show up for yourself and dress up for yourself. And most importantly, please remember to stay safe.

1. Cleopatra

Starting off strong with Cleopatra, the goddess queen of Egypt. A woman who outsmarted empires and refused to bow to Rome until her last breath. Cleopatra is all about women’s empowerment, and all women deserve to feel like goddess. Cleopatra is a woman who is known for her intelligence, her charm and courage. Black and gold is the iconic color combination to feel beautiful and powerful. I’m deeply in love with this Halloween costume idea.

2. princess Jasmine

My favorite Disney princess is the one and only, iconic, Princess Jasmine. A woman who knows her worth and doesn’t accept anything less than what she deserves. A woman who went against the oppressive control of her kingdom’s laws, and beyond the sheltered confines of her palace walls searching for freedom and a “new world”. This is for sure one of my Halloween costumes this year.

3. Beanie Baby

As an early 2000’s baby, Beanie Babies were my childhood. I was obsessed with collecting them, so why not turn them into a Halloween costume?

4. Peacock

Peacocks are stunning and beautiful birds. Perfect for a Halloween costume.

5. Alma Rey from “Rebelde“

My inspiration and iconic role model. Alma Rey (Ninel Conde) was a very secure and confident woman who always put her daughter first. She was never afraid of being feminine and sexy. She would often sing and perform, which led to her most popular song “Bombón Asesino”. Outfits inspiration includes a Backless Jumpsuit and Faux Fur Coat paired up with an early 2000’s voluminous blowout. It is an iconic and perfect early 2000’s and Halloween look.

6. Victoria Secret Angel (adriana lima & Gisele Bündchen)

Victoria secret models are known for being an embodiment of confidence, feminine power and beauty. The type of women you would admire from a distance and couldn’t ignore. From the iconic early 2000s Victoria Secret runway shows, the outfit perfectly turns into a Halloween costume you can’t go wrong with. You can also do a best friend blonde and brunette duo like models, Adriana Lima & Gisele Bündchen.

7. marilyn monroe diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Deck down in diamonds, Marilyn Monroe’s music video. This is a very unique costume that I haven’t seen much of before. Pink bodysuit or dress with sparkly fishnets and an early 2000’s voluminous blowout.

8. Lion Tamer

I saw this costume idea last year and I felt in love with it.