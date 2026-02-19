How Valentine’s Day Has Changed Throughout the Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

That time of year is right around the corner! Whether you are spending Valentine’s Day with a special someone, with your girlfriends or just by yourself, this day of love is celebrated every year around the world. For centuries and more to come, this red and pink day has evolved, but has also kept its traditions at the same time.

For Valentine’s Day, almost every tradition has stayed the same. Taking your partner to a romantic dinner, buying flowers and chocolates and writing sentimental Hallmark cards. But, as new generations come by, new trends are made.

A few new traditions have surfaced in the last few years. More people now celebrate friendship, family and self-love on Valentine’s Day instead of only romantic love. A prime example includes Galentine’s Day. Galentine’s is celebrating the day of love with your friends instead of a lover which is very normalized. Ways to celebrate can be wearing matching pajamas with your girls, having a spa day and baking together. Celebrations like this one show how Valentine’s Day has expanded beyond just romantic relationships.

Besides going out to dinner as usual, couples also have shared experiences. There are now activities that can be turned into fun dates for couples such as cooking classes or going bowling. These activities are trending more than traditional material presents and dinner nights. There are also at-home dates that can be just as enjoyable as well. Movie nights, cooking dinner together, having a sleepover and so much more.

Another growing trend in recent years is making Valentine’s Day more personalized. Instead of generic gifts, people are choosing meaningful presents that reflect inside jokes. Customized photo books are just an example of a fun craft you can put together for your boyfriend or girlfriend. Many couples are even starting their own yearly traditions, such as recreating their first date or exchanging letters to open the following year.

Social media has also influenced how Valentine’s Day is celebrated. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram inspire creative ideas such as themed gift baskets which you may have seen before during Halloween (Boo baskets). These online trends encourage people to think outside the box and plan unique experiences that feel special.

Overall, Valentine’s Day is becoming less about romantic pressure and more about expressing gratitude to the people who make a difference in your life.

So, Valentine’s Day is still around and will be forever just like many other traditional holidays. However, it has changed in many positive ways. It is great to see how much people have taken the holiday and got creative with it. You don’t have to have a regular dinner night to have an awesome Valentine’s Day, do whatever you and your loved one desire!