How to Start Off the New Year Right: My Top Five New Year’s Traditions

New Years: the time to say goodbye to the past 12 months right (good riddance 2024!) and welcome the fresh, unblemished promise of a new calendar year. For some, it’s all about resolutions. For others, an excuse to break out the champagne. But why not make this celebration the start of some new traditions? Here are five fun, light-hearted and meaningful ways to start 2025 off on the right foot?

1. 12 grapes

Food has a magical way of bringing people together, and certain dishes, like grapes are believed to bring good luck. Grapes, something that my family does every year is a prime example of this. We eat 12 grapes under the table to bring luck and prosperity during each month of the year. Your future self will thank you when you have a better year than the previous.

2. Write a Letter to Your Future Self

Who better to cheer you on than you? Writing a letter to your future self is an amazing way to set a reflective tone for the year. Jot down your hopes, goals and maybe a few affirmations. Seal it somewhere safe and when you open it at the end of the year, you’ll marvel at how far you’ve come or laugh at how your handwriting hasn’t improved.

3. Resolutions

Resolutions don’t have to be all about discipline and sacrifice, they can sometimes be about adding joy into your life. Resolve to learn a silly skill, or try a new hobby, something totally out of your comfort zone. By focusing on fun, you’ll have a resolution you actually look forward to sticking with. And hey, if it leads to unexpected talent or adventure, all the better and more exciting.

4. Clean House Cleaning Spree

Channel your inner Marie Kondo and start the New Year with a fresh, tidy space. Pick one room, space, drawer or closet that’s been bothering you all year. Declutter it, clean it and bask in the glory of an organized space. Not only does this create a sense of accomplishment, but it’s scientifically proven that a clean space can boost your mind, and also give you peace before going into the new year.

5. Make a Vision Board

Manifesting your dreams makes them happen, I am a full believer in that fact. So, grab magazines or old books and cut out inspirational words/phrases that align with your goals. Whether you want to get another job, master a new skill, or simply find more time to relax, manifesting your goals a little extra won’t hurt.

The new year doesn’t need to start with pressure nor perfection, just a little intention and heart will do the job to prepare you for the year. By adopting these traditions, you’ll have a year infused with laughter, love and luck (if you do the grapes, that is)! So, grab those grapes, grab your pen and let the good times roll. Happy New Year and cheers to 2025!