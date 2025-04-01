This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Let’s talk about spring cleaning your dorm room! Spring cleaning your dorm room can make the last few months of college even better, as you are less likely to get sick, you will be more productive and will feel better in a clean space!

So change into some comfy clothes, grab a fun drink and download a podcast, audio audiobook, or an online textbook in the audio version and get to work.

Before I start to clean I divide my room into four sections, which allows me to take breaks or run to class.

First section: Bed Area

Your first step to spring cleaning is to change your sheets! If you have a nightstand, take everything off it, set those items on the floor and wipe down the surface with a Clorox wipe. Then, if you have any drawers in your nightstand, do the same taking everything out, wiping it and then placing the items back in the drawer. Before placing your items back on your night stand I personally like to wipe those off too. If you have coasters there may be some old drink residue or other dirt. This is also a great time to clean your fan if you have one!

Second section: Desk Area

To start cleaning your desk area, take everything off your desk and set it on the floor. This includes any built-in shelves in your desk or drawers. Before you wipe down your desk with a Clorox wipe, take a dust rag to the various surfaces. Once you have wiped your desk and dusted it, you can begin putting your items back on your desk. I usually wipe down those items as well, except for my pens and pencils, or electronics. Once this area is done, you can move onto your next!

Neula Ha/ Her Campus Media

Third Area: Fridge/Microwave/Food area

Most dorms at UIUC come with a Fridge/Freezer/microwave appliance. It is important to clean these. I find I often forget to regularly clean mine. To do this, take everything out of your fridge and quickly wipe it down, then place your perishable items quickly back into the Fridge. Now do your freezer. Then you can wipe down your microwave starting with the buttons and handle, before taking out the glass plate and carefully wiping that down. If you have a Brita, now is a good time to also check if the filter needs to be changed!

Fourth area: Dresser and Closet

Next if you have a dresser in your room, wipe down the top of it, taking off all the items like you have done with the desk. Also wipe down your closet handle if you have one and dust any areas in your closet you feel you need too!

Finishing touches

For the finishing touches, you should start by vacuuming your room! Next, wipe down any windows and mirrors with glass cleaner! If you have a washable rug, you could throw that in the washing machine if it fits! This is also a great time to change your air freshener if you have one! Dust any small crevices that could have accumulated dust over the year and wipe down any other areas!

Now you have a clean room to enjoy the final months of school in!