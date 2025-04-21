This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

There are so many amazing stores on campus. With all the restaurants, clothing stores and activities on campus, it can be easy to overspend without realizing it. Managing your expenses can be overwhelming, especially when food has never been more expensive and prices keep increasing. Making a weekly or monthly plan can make you feel more prepared. Here are a couple ways to keep track of your spending while also having plenty of room to spend on the weekends and treat yourself.

Making lists

The best way to not overspend is by setting budgets and knowing what you plan to buy before you enter the store. Making sure you know what you have and what you need will prevent you from buying more than what you need. Set a portion of your budget on meals, quick snacks and drinks and keep track of how much you eat in a week so you know when to restock. This also minimizes the time you spend in stores, which is incredibly helpful during busy weekend where the last place you want to be is a grocery store line.

Prep Meals Ahead

Often, cooking food at home is cheaper but inconvenient during the week, which leads to eating out more frequently. This is an easy way to lose track of your budget, which is why meal prepping can be super useful. Planning out some easy, reheatable meals and then making them on a day that’s convenient for you- such as over the weekend- will mean that you don’t have to cook dinner and already have plenty of food. This is also a good way to eat healthier since you know exactly what’s in the food you make and can portion out balanced meals. Always having homecooked food as an option makes eating out always intentional and that much more enjoyable- not just an excuse to not have dishes or spend an hour in the kitchen.

Leave Room For Fun

You are much less likely to stick to a budget that’s restrictive and leaves no extra spending money. Often, events will come up unexpectedly- maybe because of an RSO or your friends making last minute plans- so saving room to go out and have fun without planning will make your budget much easier to stick too. That way, you can go out guilt-free and easily transition back to your schedule. Eating out is a fun way to try new foods and is often more convenient, especially on a college campus with a wide variety of restaurants. It’s worth going out after a busy week, so set expectations to go out occasionally during weekends.

Having a social life and enjoying going out is a necessary part of college life. However, being prepared and making it a point to eat well rounded meals at home will make going out a more enjoyable treat rather than a stressful escape. There are so many places to explore on campus, so make sure to enjoy yourself, especially as an end of semester celebration for getting through finals.