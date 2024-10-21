The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You might be wondering why I’m writing about decorating your home for fall. I mean it’s just pumpkins, right? Nope, wrong answer! Pumpkins during the fall season are definitely a must. However, I’m writing about how to amplify the coziness and comfort of your space (dorm, apartment, room, space, etc). Disclaimer: pumpkins will not be part of this discussion today.

Let’s rewind a little bit. For some context, I was raised in a household that decorated for every season, especially fall. I remember watching my mother adorn the house with golds, oranges, burgundies. Every year, I anticipated the fall decor and the feelings that came with it. Personally, I feel like fall (and the colder weather) is the time to cultivate your space. To make your house feel warm and inviting. A place where you’re able to feel content and at peace.

I would like to preface that making your space warm and cozy does not have to be costly. You can go thrifting for decorations. Oftentimes, you’ll be able to find some vintage and well-made pieces. Also, I tend to only buy a few nice accents and decor pieces a year; I feel like this is a lot more manageable than just going out and buying the entire HomeGoods.

Let’s jump into it!

Pillows and Throws

Before you think it, yes pillows and throws are essential. It’s not necessary for you to invest in a different set of pillows or throws for every fall season. Rather, choose pillows and throws that you know you will use year to year. As for the specific colors of the pillows and throws, I would recommend using a pop of color if you have a neutral couch or bed spread. For instance, you could use a burnt orange if you had a white couch.

Flowers and Greenery

Fall decor does not exist without the greenery that goes along with it. When I say greenery, I mean foliage and leaves. If you browse in any decor aisle at Target during this time, you’re probably going to find a fake plant with bright yellow, orange, or red leaves (sometimes all of those). I feel like adding some of this foliage is essential because fall really is earthy. There’s lots of browns, oranges, and greens. Moreover, I think that the earthy tones can be really comforting and can make your home even cozier.

Candles, Incense, and Wax Melters

I feel like the scent of your space adds to the overall calamity of it. During this time, I tend to go towards more of the spicy and warm scents, but choose whatever is best for you. If you love candles but are looking for a more affordable option, I would recommend purchasing a wax melter. There are many affordable options on Amazon and at Target that are high-quality.

Trinkets

You are probably wondering what “trinkets” are. I label trinkets as decor pieces that really accentuate your house. A few examples of trinkets could be a colorful vase, a figurine, etc. These items can really add to a space; they can make a space feel a lot more homey and can add lots of character.