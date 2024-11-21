This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Staying busy and making time to go outside of your dorm room can be especially difficult when the weather turns to never-ending rain and snow. It’s tempting to hide under the covers after classes, though, finding places to study on campus or activities to do will keep you more awake even in dreary weather. There are a variety of aesthetically pleasing places on campus that make for great spots as well as other buildings that provide activities that can keep you busy. Here are some ways to change your environment so that you don’t hole up in your room during the cold seasons.

Staying Focused

There are a variety of buildings on campus that are quiet and have great study environments. One of these places is the ACES Funk Library, located roughly ten minutes away from FAR or PAR housing walking. It has a tall domed ceiling made of glass that makes it feel much larger than it is. It’s usually a very quiet library with four floors and a ground floor, and there are charging plugs at most of the desks with dividers for long study sessions. Another scenic location close to the Union is the study hall attached to the Psychology Building. It’s a small room with a large garden in the middle of it filled with fake plants. They look so real that you can occasionally spot small ants crawling over them. The room is fairly cold, so I always bring a blanket scarf with me, and the walls have large glass windows, so it’s best to go in the daytime and listen to music because it’s typically silent.

Exercise

Going for walks helps you feel more energized throughout the day and there are many great walking paths on campus. An easy way to get exercise between classes is to walk back and forth across the main quad. The paths on the quad create a square shape that is long enough to walk through if you have extra time between classes. This is especially convenient if you have classes in that area, so you will probably be walking through anyway.

Snack Breaks

Eating meals outside of your room can be a great way to make sure you are being active throughout the day. Green Street has a variety of stores that you can walk to if it’s especially cold, you can take the bus halfway and walk for a shorter amount of time. There are a variety of restaurants that serve hot food that can be extra satisfying after a chilly walk. The exercise can even help stir your appetite, making it taste that much better.

There are many ways that you can stay active during cold weather seasons and avoid becoming exhausted and unproductive. It’s hard to not feel drowsy when it gets dark much earlier and it’s always grey out, so surrounding yourself with positivity and being active is important. Embrace the weather and find time to explore the campus this season.