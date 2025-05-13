The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

How often have you gone into the summer with big plans, only for August to roll around and you’ve barely made a dent in your bucket list? Whether it’s because of endless doom scrolling, conflicting work schedules with friends, or too many late mornings, we’ve all been there. So how do you find the balance between your summer responsibilities, taking time for yourself and checking off all the fun plans on your bucket list? While you may not accomplish all you set out to do during the summer, here are some tips to help you feel like you made the most of your time off.

Set one personal goal

The summer is the perfect opportunity to accomplish a goal you set out to achieve during the school year but found yourself too caught up in schoolwork to make it happen. Have you been wanting to get into reading? Maybe you wanted to pick up a new hobby or go to the gym more? Summer break is the perfect time to start building habits of things you’ve been wanting to do so that they are easier to work into your busy schedule during the school year. Utilize this break from school to reflect on your personal desires and develop an approachable plan to make your wants a reality. Even if it is just one thing, you will feel more accomplished and fulfilled by the end of the summer because of it.

SAY YES TO EVERYTHING

What makes a summer feel uneventful is because of missed chances and regret. Don’t let the fun stuff pass you by! Something a friend told me once is that, you will never have more time, so you have to make time for what you want to do. Are your friends planning a beach day during the week, but you work that day? Try to get someone to cover your shift or trade with you! Maybe you are working full time this summer. Plan one fun thing over the weekend to look forward to each week! Say yes to whatever you can go to, that is what the summer is for!

Photo By Kampus Productions from Pexels

MAKE A TOP 10 LIST

What are the top 10 things you want to do this summer? Take some time at the beginning of the summer to think about what it is you really want to do with your time away from school. This is a good way to make your big summer plans feel doable. Figure out what it is you want to make a priority. What is it that you want to be able to say you did over the summer, and what could you live without? Setting out to do just 10 things you really want to do over the summer will help you feel like you made good use of your summer break.

However you choose to spend your summer break, stay authentic to your own wants and needs! Find the balance between your summer job and time off and soak up every minute of it! Take time for yourself to achieve your personal goals while tackling the exciting plans you’ve been waiting for the summer to do. Whatever you do, enjoy your summer break, you deserve it!