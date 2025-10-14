How to Get the Best Fall Instagram Pictures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, my friend went out with a cute outfit to a pumpkin patch and got no good pictures for her Instagram. Distraught, she came to me, begging to try and get her right for her feed. After getting a million pictures in, I have finally figured out how to make sure your fall pictures turn out perfect this year!

1. Location

Most importantly, location. Picking a location that screams fall will get the vibe of your post across right away. This can range from an apple orchard to a coffee shop with a cute drink. This is also a great way to find a new activity to do with your friends! Getting dressed up to go out and take pictures can be a cute way to explore a new location or find a niche area near you.

2. Outfit

Second, it’s important to pick a good fall outfit. Classic pieces like leg warmers and a cozy sweater can make your post feel just as warm and fuzzy. However, feel free to branch out and change it up! Fall is all about what makes you comfortable, so picking a new style or clothes that make you feel good about yourself is essential to making you feel confident in your pictures.

3. Variety

Next, mixing up your posts can make them more interesting this fall. Photo dumps that include pictures of food and scenery can mix up the things you post and make your feed much more interesting. I also love switching up poses for pictures, which I usually find on TikTok or other girls’ posts. Even if you think a pose might look awkward or weird, try it out and let your friends adjust you to get the perfect shot.

4. Taking the pictures

Depending on the type of pose you’re doing and camera you’re using, this step can be different. However, I usually recommend sticking to the rule of thirds. Using a grid for this can help make sure you are centered in your pictures and are positioned in a relatively unawkward way. It’s also important to make sure the lighting is making you look visible in pictures without washing you out. This is also a great step to play around with different types of lighting and positions to find what works best for you!

5. Editing

Finally, editing. I love to use the features on the iPhone editing software to make sure the colors and lighting of the photo match the vibe I want for my post. This usually means turning down the exposure and increasing settings like warmth or saturation. Depending on your background and location, these settings can change. I recommend finding someone on TikTok who displays their settings on a post that is similar to the vibe you want to show. You could also try increasing and decreasing each setting until your picture looks just the way you like, which can be a surefire way to make sure your post matches you!

In conclusion, getting the perfect fall Instagram pictures takes time and practice. Having the perfect location and outfit can help set the vibe, while choosing new poses and types of pictures can make your post more interesting. And most of all, make sure to have fun with it. Instagram is a great way to show parts of your life, so make sure it represents you!