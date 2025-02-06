How to Generate Goals and Aspirations for 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Every 365 days we are allowed a fresh start as human beings. We give ourselves the ability to reinvent ourselves and grow as individuals. While we may already be a month into the new year, it is not too late to set goals to become the best version of yourself this new year. However, many individuals struggle with figuring out what goals they want to set and how they should go about achieving them. By the end of this article, you will have a clear idea of how to improve yourself for the year 2025.

1. Identify Your Goals

By identifying specific and clear goals, you will be starting on the right foot for your 2025 journey. To do so, first think of your ideal self. If you were the best version of yourself, who would you be? What would your goals be? What habits would you have? Choose three main areas in which you would like to improve. Some examples include health, finance, relationships, religion, and career. Once you select three of these categories, you can begin to create a more specific goal or two within this area. An example in the financial category would be to save $5,000 or begin to invest in stock.

2. Plan Your Goals

Once you have identified your goals, you need to begin to plan how you will achieve them. Begin by outlining the actions you need to take to achieve your goal. For example, if you want to lose weight, two actions you might need to complete would be getting more physical activity and eating healthier. Once those actions are established, you can set smaller actions that will help you accomplish that. In regards to physical activity, you can take two workout classes a week, or go to the gym three times a week. When attempting to eat healthier, you could set a goal to only eat out once a week, or cook two new recipes each week. Start small and be specific. Having a measurable and focused habit will ensure your completion of it.

3. Accomplish Your Goals

By staying consistent, you will be able to accomplish the goals you have set for yourself. In order to stay motivated, you can make a vision board and hang it up by your desk or bed, somewhere where you will see it everyday. This will make your goals a constant reminder, therefore making it difficult to make excuses to not accomplish them. Also, set check points for yourself. Once you reach a check point, reward yourself with something small, like getting your nails done, buying yourself a new book or taking yourself out for coffee. This will give you something to look forward to and assist with your motivation levels.

Kelly Troop

Although accomplishing your goals can seem daunting, by setting these smaller goals and staying motivated, you will be able to become your dream self in 2025. 2026 may seem like a long time away, but the year is going to fly by and the time will pass whether you choose to improve yourself or not. By improving your habits and accomplishing your goals, you will build discipline and strength in every other aspect of your life. The end goal is being one percent better then who you were the day before, so wake up and work towards who you want to become.