We’ve all had that feeling of dread about Monday classes at least once in college: the Sunday Scaries. You spent the weekend going out or staying in, and that relaxation is now replaced with sadness or unpreparedness for what the upcoming week has to offer. While you can’t stop your classes from beginning, you can always find ways to take your mind off of your academics and fill your free time.

1. Go for a run

I typically start my Sundays off by going for a run, whether it’s in the ARC or around campus. This is a good way to warm up if you plan on working out, or even just to burn extra energy and anxiety you might have about upcoming classes. Going for a walk can also be rejuvenating if you’re not a runner; plus, it gets you out of your room.

2. Plan out your week

Planning might not be for everyone, but it can be helpful to have an idea of what work and activities you have. I don’t think I’ve ever used my phone calendar as much as I do now, and it helps me remember what club meetings I have since I usually forget and over-schedule. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, but just writing down small tasks you’ve been putting off can help you feel more productive since there’s some structure.

3. Catch up on work

I know, doing work on a Sunday isn’t fun, especially when you’re worried about the school week. But getting stuff done before the deadline helps me from procrastination, which I tend to do frequently. I learned that getting my easy assignments gives me so much more free time to work on papers or do something I actually enjoy throughout the week so I’m not always dying for the weekend to start.

4. Watch a movie or a show

I’m currently watching Sex and the City, which I’m enjoying more than I anticipated. I try my best not to plan things on Sundays so I can recharge, and sitting in bed watching something always keeps my attention from my classes or my phone.

5. Tune into Sunday Night Football

I love football, so I look forward to watching it, whether it’s by myself or with friends. I recently joined a fantasy football league, and the competition is enough to make me forget about Monday’s impending doom. It helps when the team that you’re rooting for wins. When the Bears played the Rams and won, it brightened my Sunday, especially after two losses. For those of you that don’t like football, it’s still fun to get together with friends on a Sunday night to watch it before tomorrow’s classes.

So whether you make plans to fill your Sunday schedule or take time off to wind down from the weekend, there are actually some ways you can stop worrying about next week, even if it’s for a short amount of time.