How to Declutter Your Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ways to Get rid of Things you don’t need

Decluttering your closet starts with honesty. Take a moment to look at what you own and ask yourself what you actually wear. Over time, many people accumulate clothing and other items without realizing how little they use them. When cleaning out your closet, it helps to shift your mindset toward practicality. Each item you keep should serve a clear purpose or function in your life. This idea can apply to all purchases, not just clothing. When buying new items, make sure they have a role in your daily routine rather than simply adding to what you already have.

Practicing mindful shopping can also help prevent clutter from building up again. Before buying something, try waiting 24–48 hours before making the purchase. If you forget about the item during that time, it is usually a sign that you did not truly need it. A large part of decluttering is not only removing things you no longer use but also preventing yourself from ending up in the same situation again. When deciding whether to keep something, a helpful guideline is to ask whether it serves a function. For many people, this can be more practical than asking the popular question from Marie Kondo circa 2019, “Does it spark joy?” If something has a clear purpose and you use it regularly, it likely deserves a place in your home. However, if you find yourself thinking, “I only wear this when I have to, not because I want to,” it may be time to donate it.

When donating clothing, consider places where your items can make a meaningful difference. Thrift stores like Goodwill are common options, but local organizations such as women’s shelters may also benefit greatly from clothing donations. Before donating, it is important to research the organization’s needs and make sure the items are clean and in good condition. Thinking about how someone else may use and appreciate the clothing can make the process more motivating. It can also help to remember that the world already has enough clothing produced to last for several generations, so passing along unused items allows them to continue being useful.

Another helpful strategy is to start small. Decluttering an entire closet or room at once can feel overwhelming. Instead, begin with a small, manageable area such as a desk drawer or a single section of your dresser. Completing smaller tasks can build momentum and make the process feel more achievable. As you continue tackling small spaces, the progress will add up over time.

Finally, sentimental items require a slightly different approach. Items like childhood memorabilia or old school projects often carry emotional value, which can make them difficult to part with. One way to approach these items is to imagine you are creating a small museum of your life. Keep the most meaningful pieces, such as important documents or special mementos, while letting go of items that no longer serve a purpose. In the end, two key questions can guide the entire decluttering process: Does this item have a function, and do you keep it because you truly want to or simply because you feel like you have to?