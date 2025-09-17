How to Deal with Seasonal Depression and Reclaim Your Energy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seasonal depression is something a lot of people joke about and say they have when they get sad or burnt out during the cold months of the year, but some don’t know how impactful it can be on everyday life. As someone who has been diagnosed with depression: yes, it does get worse during the fall and winter for me. However, I’ve learned how to manage it over the years, so for those of you who might be new to the concept or simply just struggling, I have a few suggestions that may refresh your mindset.

The first step can be hard for people, but I think it’s important to learn your signs and understand your mind and body when it comes to depression and stress. It doesn’t have to be hard; maybe start with a checklist like, “Is it hard for me to concentrate for long periods of time?” or “Do I have less motivation than usual?” At least for me, these are signs that I might be shutting down and need a refresh. Remember that self-diagnosing is unhelpful and sometimes certain situations can impact your mood, so it’s important to think about your needs and regular habits as well.

So what now? Start small. Go for a walk, hit the gym, just find a way to get outside. I find that sunny days improve my mood by a lot, no matter what the situation is. My personal favorite is going for a walk with my music so that I can just burn off some energy and be alone with my thoughts.

Sometimes getting out is the last thing you want to do, but there are options for being indoors. I find that watching movies or catching up on a tv show helps to calm my mind. I try to do anything that gets me off of my phone and social media. Reading books is another stress-reliever that I think people take for granted, so finding a good book can also occupy your time in a healthy way.

You’ve successfully taken your mind off of your stress for a little bit, but if you still lack motivation, there are still ways to reclaim your energy. Completing small tasks is a great starting point. It can be as simple as doing the dishes or making your bed, but either way, having a sense of accomplishment always refreshes my mindset. I like to get myself food or a drink when I’m down as a reward because it adds to the effect of accomplishment.

Once you’ve started to bring back your motivation, try moving on to bigger tasks. Go to your club meeting you’ve been putting off, make plans with that friend you haven’t seen in a while. Changes to your routine can make such a big difference in your mood and mindset.

Seasonal depression is hard to deal with, and even at times where it feels like you’re struggling alone, just know that so many other people deal with the same issues. I still struggle with figuring it out myself, but taking small steps towards a refresh has made such a positive impact on me. And remember: every day isn’t going to be perfect or feel amazing, but there are still ways you can find moments of peace in your life.