How To Crush Winter Break: Staying Productive & Active

Finals season is coming to a close, and people are starting to pack for winter break. As someone who has been dying to get back to my hometown, Chicago, there’s still that lingering anxiety over how I’m going to fill my time without rotting in bed for the entire break. I love my current schedule at school because it forces me to be productive and active, but I know there are people who are struggling with having so much free time.



Build a routine

The absolutely most crucial part of staying productive: maintaining a routine. This can start as easy as simple as going to sleep and waking up around the same time everyday to reset your circadian rhythm. An easy way to start creating a routine is to meal plan, build a workout routine, or even create a to-do list of all of those small tasks that you keep overlooking. And who knows, maybe this new routine will keep you going once next semester rolls around.



Hit the gym

You can also incorporate working out in maintaining a routine. When you’re chronically sedentary, you start feeling lazy and don’t want to do anything. I get more tired during the winter time because it gets too cold to go for a run outside or I don’t want to commute to the gym as much. But if you’re lucky and have a gym near you, or even if you prefer home workouts more, then this is a great way to stay active and feel that boost of energy when you need to get other things done.



Be on your internship grind

Since the first semester is over, you can start fresh for the upcoming semester. More opportunities are available, and it’s the perfect time to apply for internships if that’s something you are interested in. I know a lot of people have to pay rent on top of tuition, so paid internships are another thing to look into more. There’s plenty of resources on UIUC pages and this is a great way to explore other interests outside or within your major. As someone with a packed schedule, I know it can be hard to juggle classes and studying with applying for even more work, but winter break is a good time to get this out of the way whenever you have spare time.



music is key

Okay, so you already have plenty of options to stay productive, but where is all of this motivation coming from? My immediate answer: music. I’m one of those people who is listening to music whenever I get the chance. I like it more than watching a movie or a TV show because it’s easier to have background noise without getting distracted. (If you’re looking for recommendations, my favorite artist is Rauw Alejandro, and I think that his songs are always so upbeat that they keep me moving). This also gives you the opportunity to try new genres and finally make that new playlist you’ve been putting off because you don’t have the time.



But don’t kick yourself if you don’t get all of your goals completed. We all have things in our lives that are uncontrollable and things happen. The best way to get things done is to tell yourself that you can and you will. In the meantime, have an amazing break and good luck with next semester!