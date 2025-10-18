How to Create the Perfect Pinterest Vision Board

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is a vision board and why SHould i make one?

Creating a life-plan may not sound exciting, but customizing and developing a Pinterest board filled with images, products, quotes and ideas that are meaningful to you can be a cathartic and enjoyable process. In simple terms, a vision board is a representation of your dreams and goals through photos. Vision boards help you organize and establish what is important to you. The board can feature general images that incite a feeling or vibe you would like to achieve in your future or photos that represent a larger concept of success, happiness, peace or love that you would like to incorporate into your everyday life.

How do I get started?

The very first step in curating a vision board is to make a list, mental or written, of what you would like your board to feature. This list may include a color scheme, significant symbols (nature, destinations, objects), or a general vibe you want to capture.

Once you have your list completed, you can begin to search for what you’d like to feature on your board. On Pinterest you can look through your home page or search keywords to find the photos you’d like to use. After you have a couple of pins saved, you can use the “more ideas” tab to find further inspiration.

Add your own personal touch

As you develop your vision board, you can include images from your own camera roll. Uploading your own photos can help you to stay on track and build your dreams into reality. Though Pinterest began as a place to organize and share mainly recipes and home decor inspiration, it has quickly evolved into a much larger platform for users to share and collect all that inspires them. Adding your own photos doesn’t just keep you focused on curating your vision, you get to contribute to the Pinterest community and inspire others with your photos. Sharing photos on Pinterest can help you connect with an entire community of people who have similar aspirations and interests to you, creating an exchange where your photos inspire others as their posts inspire you.

Life is ever changing: So are your dreams

Life changes. That’s obvious. However, it is important to remember that your visions for the future will develop and grow as well. It’s easy to get caught up in aesthetics and forget that the real value of a vision board is that it reflects all of you. A vision board simply helps you sort and organize what is valuable to you, it is not meant to be a strict guideline or an unchangeable plan. Your vision board will grow and change as you do, becoming a reflection of your growth. The collection of ideas and concepts will grow and fluctuate like a beautiful garden that began by planting a single seed.