How to Build the Perfect Capsule Makeup Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but when I walk into Sephora or Ulta, I feel pretty overwhelmed. There are truly so many options to choose from. I used to feel like there was almost too much and I didn’t know what the right choice was. It’s taken me some years, but now I feel like I fully understand how to get the perfect makeup bag capsule that will be perfect for you for years.

Obviously, first we need to start off with our base products. You need to find a moisturizer that works for your skin type. Personally, I use Paula’s Choice moisturizer and it works great for me as my skin tends to be a bit dry. On top of a moisturizer, finding a great primer helps create an amazing base. I see many people using actual primers, but I like to stick to a skincare route, so I use a toner. I’ve found that this leaves a much more natural finish and benefits your skin. I highly recommend using the Rhode Glazing Milk or the Glow Recipe toner.

For the actual makeup part of the base for a classic capsule bag, you need something that’s lightweight and looks glowy. Not something too full coverage as sometimes it doesn’t go with every event or can look cakey at times. All options are always safer with less coverage. I typically use It Cosmetics Nude Glow, as it’s buildable, so I can go for different looks and still allows me to go for a more natural version.

One of the most important products, at least for me, is concealer. Honestly, if you’re not a foundation or skin tint person, you can just use concealer alone. Concealer is so crucial for a makeup capsule bag because it can provide our skin with the most even skin tone. It is always handy to cover a pesky pimple or, for me, my frustrating eye bags. I use the Ilia concealer, as it’s once again pretty buildable in its coverage and also has skincare ingredients in it.

Next, the two other needed products are a good blush and bronzer. Other than concealer, if I had to choose only one other product, I would choose blush to be in my bag. Blush is essential because it provides color to our faces, and the flushed look is so cute. I think it looks great on everyone. Bronzer and contour are similar in this sense for bringing color, so you can never go wrong with them. I will always recommend Saie blush, though.

Lastly, if I could add one more product for this capsule bag, it’d obviously have to be a good lipstick/lip gloss. Everyone absolutely needs at least one of these in every bag they have. They make the whole look and provide another pop of color to our faces. I’d recommend for everyday wear any of the Summer Fridays lip glosses, as they are great for any makeup look

I hope this provides you at least a little direction on where to look in the stores if you’re struggling to find some good products for your forever makeup bag. Always choose what makes you feel the most confident. I totally recommend watching videos on social media if you need more inspo!