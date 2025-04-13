How To Avoid The ‘Too Hot, Too Cold’ Outfit Struggle This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Have you ever had the struggle of having on an outfit that seems to be perfect for the outside weather, but as soon as you get inside, you start feeling too hot or too cold? Trust me, we’ve all been there. Sometimes, it’s difficult to style different clothing pieces to capture the bipolar weather. Dressing for unpredictable weather can feel like a never-ending battle, but with a few strategic layering tricks, you can strike the perfect balance between warmth and breathability. Here are some of my personal favorite clothing items for this spring!

Layering

Sometimes, when it comes to avoiding feeling too hot or too cold, layering can be your best friend. I had a teacher in high school who would always say, “You can always take layers on and off instead of just suffering with one layer,” and I’ve lived by that saying since she first said it. I know it must feel silly, but wearing an outfit with a shirt and then a cardigan or sweater could be the thing that saves you from feeling too overwhelmed by the temperature changing. There are so many different ways that you can look stylish with or without the cover-up because of how versatile it can be. Having a breathable first layer with a removable second layer can help you adjust as temperatures change throughout the day. You could always take the cardigan or sweater off if you’re too hot during the day and put it back on as soon as the sun decides to set and it starts to get chillier outside. Although it is difficult to layer your bottoms, sometimes being covered up in the upper half can be more helpful than nothing. In addition, it can be irritating and difficult to carry around a sweater with you throughout the day when you don’t need it at the given moment, but once again, having a little cover-up to throw on can save you when you least expect it.

Shoes

I’m a firm believer in being as warm as your feet are. Although I absolutely love wearing boots with every outfit I possibly can for as long as I can, sometimes they are just not that practical. Your feet can become too warm, possibly impacting your overall body temperature. Personally, I would recommend wearing breathable shoes like tennis shoes or canvas shoes to make sure that your feet don’t overheat and are able to adapt to the weather around you while still giving you a slight bit of warmth. If you’re not feeling the tennis or canvas shoe, you can always go with a more breathable boot that has no warmth on the inside to avoid your feet overheating. Sometimes open-toed shoes like sandals, can be too revealing to external factors which can cause you to get colder in an easier manner so I tend to stay away from those.