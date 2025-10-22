How to Achieve the Perfect Slickback Hairstyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter the occasion, slickback hairstyles are my go-to. I’m always searching for hairstyles that keep my hair out of my face and last all day, but nothing compares to a perfect slickback braid, bun, ponytail, or half-up, half-down style. What sounds like an intimidating hairstyle is actually one of the easiest; you just need the right tools and a day or two of dirty hair. Here’s a few tips and tricks on achieving the perfect slickback hairstyle.

clean hair is a big no! day 2 or day 3 hair is Preferred

If you’ve just washed your hair, the slickback method may not be the best hairstyle for you. Unless, of course, you’ve found yourself in a sweaty situation (we’ve all been there)! This hairstyle holds best on dirty, oily hair because you don’t have to use nearly as much styling product for that “slick” look. A slickback is my favorite hairstyle for a lazy day, when I don’t feel like putting in the effort to wash my hair. It’s the perfect solution for concealing greasy hair!

start with the ultimate slickback essentials

The ultimate slickback essentials are key to achieving the PERFECT slickback. What you will need: your everyday hairbrush, new hair ties for ponytails, a boar brush, styling cream, a gel stick, hair oil and lots and lots of hairspray. When it comes to ponytail holders, be sure to purchase new hair ties so that your hair is slicked back as tightly as possible. As for the gel stick and styling cream, I prefer to use the Dae 3-in-1. Not only does it smell great, but it holds your hair (and baby hairs) in place longer than any other hair styling product that I have used. I use hair oil for the ends of my hair, just to add extra nourishment. Any hairspray will do for this hairstyle, as it’s simply used to finish off the look and set everything in place.

SLick that hair back!

Start by thoroughly brushing your hair; you want to avoid knots and tangles in this hairstyle. Part your hair directly through the middle using a parting comb (or your finger works great too!) Begin by applying the styling cream to the top of your hair, then to the sides and finally to the underside of the back of your head. Be sure to apply just the right amount of styling cream. I normally add a quarter-sized squirt of styling cream and go in for more later if needed. Now, grab your boar brush and get to slicking! I like to start by brushing the back of my hair up to my desired height, then going in and slicking back the top and sides. I personally don’t like to slick my hair straight back; I tend to swoop my hair out and back from my middle part. I choose to slick my hair back this way because I feel it looks best with high ponytails and buns, which are what I typically wear most often. Once you have your hair looking exactly the way you want it, grab a ponytail holder and secure it as tightly as possible. Sometimes, I like to add two ponytails for extra security. If you notice any bumps or flyaways, use the stylish stick to lay those pieces down. Finish off with some hairspray, especially in the areas where your baby hairs are most prominent. And ta-da! You just killed a slick back!