How Technology Is Transforming Skincare & Makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Finding the right products used to take forever and would be so complicated, but technology has made it so much simpler, and I, for one, love this! Technology is taking the guesswork out of beauty, offering personalized solutions, smart devices and AI-powered tools that make skincare and makeup more effective than ever. How cool is that?

Anna Thetard / Her Campus



I’m sure you’ve heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI). If you know about ChatGPT, you can understand how every industry is changing. AI is helping people understand their skin’s unique needs with just a picture of themselves. Apps like Neutrogena’s Skin360 and L’Oréal’s Skin Genius analyze skin concerns such as dryness, fine lines and acne, then recommend tailored products based on the results. I don’t know about you, but I have great experience with both Neutrogena and L’Oreal products so I trust it!

Instead of trying random serums and moisturizers, we can now make informed choices backed by data. AI-driven brands like Proven Skincare and Curology go even further by creating custom formulas that take into account individual skin concerns and lifestyle factors. I love how skincare is no longer a one-size-fits-all routine.

Original photo by Isabelle Goodwin

Makeup has also become more technologically advanced, especially when it comes to shopping online. Virtual try-on tools powered by augmented reality (AR) have revolutionized the way we choose products. Brands like Sephora, MAC, and Maybelline allow customers to test foundations, lipsticks, and eyeshadows in real time using their phone or computer camera. This takes in the perks of shopping in person to the convenience of shopping online, which is great for people who are busy and don’t know what to do! L’Oréal’s Modiface technology even scans skin tones to find the perfect foundation match—this is the coolest one to me. I no longer have to buy the wrong shade; now I can experiment with colors before purchasing anything. I don’t know about you, but this is a huge save in money for me. I can take all the guessing out of makeup and buy products that I know will work for me!

Aside from these AI and AR tools, smart beauty devices are super helpful. For example, I have a Foreo Luna cleansing brush that uses AI to adapt to different skin types, adjusting vibration intensity for a more effective cleanse. I actually have a Foreo facial cleansing brush that can tell me about my skin through an app on my phone. Although it is pricey, it is so worth it! Something else that is cool is L’Oréal’s Perso—it dispenses customized doses of skincare, foundation, and even lipstick based on environmental factors like humidity and pollution.

LED therapy masks are very trendy on social media, and now can be used at home! LED therapy is great for targeting acne, fine lines and hyperpigmentation with different wavelengths of light.

I love seeing how technology can help skincare and makeup and I can’t wait to see what’s next! It’s possible that AI dermatology tools may soon help detect skin conditions early, while 3D-printed makeup and skincare could give us even more customization. But, of course, we have to be careful with technology because we have to be careful with our personal data, but that’s another thing.

I hope you try out some of these cool technologically advanced tools and see how cool it is for us to be living in such an advanced era!