How I’m Channeling My Inner Poppy Wright This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Ella Kruse

Rom coms are back in 2026 as we entered the year with the book to screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation, but not only that the iconic leading women are making a comeback. People We Meet on Vacation is not only important for its role in bringing back the class good rom com, and yes of course a man who yearns because who doesn’t love Tom Blyth. I however think there is much to be learned from Poppy Wright’s character as her energy and charm is causing a ripple effect on woman around the world.

Poppy Wright is showing woman that it’s okay to be too much. To sing in the airport and dance your heart out at the bar. Too often women are shut down for being too much and showing their true authentic selves for fear of not attracting a man, but People We Meet on Vacation is bringing a new perspective. Poppy is teaching woman that we should be able to let loose and be ourselves because sometimes being weird is perfect to the right people.

Poppy Wright teaches us the importance of living your life, traveling the world and most importantly going where the wind takes you. As a girl who likes to have a plan, I think Poppy Wright shows me how important it is to let loose sometimes and just live your life. Sometimes not having an itinerary leads you to the most unexpected experiences that create memories and stories to last a lifetime.

Most importantly Poppy teaches us the importance of romanticizing your life in w world where burnout is real. This doesn’t have to be as extravagant as going on vacations around the world but is can be in the little everyday things that just make your life more fun. She shows the importance of not losing yourself when burnout does get the best of you and to keep going and find the spark that is within you.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

This year I am channeling my inner Poppy Wright by embracing all the quirks that make me too much but are just enough for the right people. I want to be more free-spirited and not care what people think. I want to do more of following the wind and less sticking to an itinerary. I want more moments of being weird and being bold enough to dance and sing in public and just whole heartedly live my life. Ultimately, I am channeling the version of Poppy Wright that keeps going even when she hits burnout in her career and to always find the spark in my life.