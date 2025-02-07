The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new year tends to bring with it a pressure to be a “new” version of yourself and to create a whole list of resolutions and things to accomplish. This pressure ends up becoming too much all at once when is why many people lose motivation and fail to complete their newly set resolutions. However, a vision board offers a different way to think about your resolutions for the new year. For me, the coolest part about creating a vision board for each year is getting to look back at my board after the year is over and see just how many things happened in the year that are reflected in the vision board I created. It feels sort of magical in a sense.

Just like any crafting project it’s easy to get stuck in the tropes of perfectionism but here’s where the true beauty of vision boarding lies: there is no one answer and if you’re like me you can create more than just one. I love the creative freedom that comes with putting together my vision board for each year. You can simply put together photos you love and resonate with for how you want the year to look, or you could even create a collage from clippings from magazines.

There are a couple things I like to do before I put together my vision board for each year. I always like to start by writing down specific things I want to do in the new year, for example this year I really want to take a wheel throwing pottery class. Once I have things in mind that I want to accomplish in the new year I start a board on Pinterest where I begin compiling photos that resonate with the activities and the general vibe, I want in the new year. This really helps me connect images to the activities and goals I want to accomplish throughout the year. Once I have all my photos in one place then I go through and select my favorite ones to print off. I love getting to play around with the placement of all of my photos and as a crafty girl, I love any excuse to get to put my talents to the test and create a unique collage for each year.

While I love the whole affair of putting my vision board together, what makes it extra magical is sharing my finished product with my best friend and sharing what each picture represents. I think the act of taking the time to voice and reflect on all the little aspects of your vision board and why you chose to include the things you did really help to remind yourself of how you want the new year to be. It can also be fun to share your goals and vision with your friends. Once completed I love having my vision board hanging on a wall or putting it in a place where I see it every day and can be reminded of the year that I want to have so I am motivated to make it happen.