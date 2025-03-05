How Drag Artists Influence Your Everyday Makeup Look

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Drag artists are frequently using cosmetics to create over-the-top looks that enhance features in a creative and colorful way, but what about the everyday looks and products found in your makeup bag that could all be due to a drag artist’s influence?

Highlighting your features

The traditional use of the word “baking” was trumped by its reference to the makeup technique in early 2016. Baking uses loose and pressed setting powers to lock a makeup look in place, but did you know it has been a frequent technique since the dawn of drag makeup?

In order for artists to achieve the exaggerated highlights and features many drag artists swear by, using a brightening powder—such as the extremely popular “Ben Nye Pro Setting Powder”—under the eyes or to create more pronounced cheekbones is crucial. In the hit competitive reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, it can be seen time and time again that the excessive use of powder creates looks that transcends a look to the extravagantly fabulous faces of stars such as Alyssa Edwards, who has become a staple for popular makeup looks in the drag community.

Highlighting has become a huge part of everyday makeup looks, especially in the twenty-first century. From lustrous to more natural highlights, the shimmering cosmetic can range from a liquid to a powder in any and every shade. Mainly used on cheekbones, it was not until recently that the norm for the product became to use it for highlighting the inner corner or waterline of the eye—a common technique to create the effect of larger eyes among drag artists.

The Products You Buy

Some of the products in your makeup bag may come from a drag-artist-owned brand. As long-time experts in the realm of full-coverage, glamorous looks, creating products that cater towards those characteristics is a no-brainer.

Trixie Mattel, the season three winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Allstars and internet personality, founded Trixie Cosmetics. A company intended “for drag queens and normals alike,” it has created a brand surrounded by the concept of bright colors and easy-to-use products.

KimChiChic Beauty is yet another makeup brand sold at local drugstores and retailers, created by the drag queen Kim Chi. The wildly successful brand, known for its setting powders and vibrant eyeshadows, is based around the feeling of belonging. Affordable and user-friendly products are the company’s claims, and many would agree they do just that.

Drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi have launched their own cosmetics brands. Trixie Cosmetics focuses on bright colors and user-friendly products for all, while KimChiChic Beauty offers affordable, inclusive makeup available in many drugstores. These artists have consistently promoted inclusivity, creativity and accessibility while inspiring diverse voices in beauty.