Hey Boo! Halloween Themed Gift Basket Inspo for Your SO

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to shower your significant other with some of their favorite fall-themed goodies. Boo baskets are both a simple and fun way to put together an unforgettable gift that will completely surprise your SO! These gift baskets are budget-friendly, making it a fun way to get crafty and creative during the fall season. If needed, head to your local Target, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, or Bath and Body Works to get some cozy fall inspiration. Be sure to include some of your SO’s favorite snacks, drinks, and scents to customize their basket. Your boo will thank you!

A Cozy Blanket

For a cozy blanket, I recommend The Big One® Oversized Supersoft Plush from Kohl’s. These oversized throw blankets are truly the perfect add-in to any boo basket! The ultra-plush blanket is guaranteed to warm up you and your SO on a cold, autumn night. I love to bring these blankets to the movie theater and late-night bonfires because despite being overwhelmingly soft, they take up almost no space! These blankets can even be used as a place to sit under the night sky, allowing you to stay cozy while viewing the stars above. Offered in numerous colors and patterns, these blankets are made for everyone.

Warning: I have several in my own collection, these blankets are addicting!

Sweet Treats

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat? I know I do! Halloween-themed sweets are finally being released, which I couldn’t be more excited about. The opportunities are endless, from foods being dyed orange and black to pumpkin spice everything. More importantly, Halloween candy is stocked throughout every supermarket. These little treat bags are the ideal size for any boo basket, as you can mix and match some of your SO’s favorite treats to curate their gift entirely to them. If you’re struggling, I recommend picking up pumpkin-shaped Reese’s and spooky-themed Nerds Gummy Clusters. I think we can all agree there’s something special about seasonal Reese’s that sets them apart from the original peanut butter cup!

Gift Cards

A gift card to your SO’s favorite store, restaurant, or coffee shop is guaranteed to make their day! The options are endless, but I happen to have a few suggestions. If your SO is an obsessive coffee drinker, find a small coffee shop on campus and buy a gift card to support a locally owned business. It’s always fun to venture out and try new things together! Meanwhile, if your SO is a shopaholic, get a few gift cards to their all-time favorite stores. It’s always fun to stock up on new hoodies, sweaters, and cozy socks before cold weather officially sets in.

Candles

As a finishing touch, add a few scented candles to your SO’s boo-basket. Candles provide a sense of warmth and comfort in any home, making them a perfect addition to a boo basket. Most classic scents vary from warm pumpkin pie, toasted marshmallow, and caramel apple. Candles are perfect to help relax, set the mood for a night of studying, or be used as the final (and most important) step to freshen up your apartment or dorm.