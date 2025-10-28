Hair Care For Sensitive Skin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hair can be incredibly frustrating. You might leave for class with soft, clean hair and come home frizzy, tangled, and greasy. The way your hair looks and feels plays a significant role in how you feel, even though it might seem like a chore you struggle to find time for. However, there are ways to make hair care manageable and feel refreshed throughout the week. Having a hygiene routine is essential and can even be a relaxing break from the stress of coursework. Here are a few tips to manage unagreeable hair and skin, especially in unpredictable weather that can make it more sensitive.

products

The products that you use can have a big impact on how healthy your hair looks and how clean you feel. It can be helpful to separate your products and avoid two-in-one bottles as much as possible. These can sometimes cause product buildup and often are not as thorough as separate products, leaving tangles or residue. It’s also helpful to look for products labeled for sensitive skin. They often list which hair types they work best for and can help with multiple issues, like dandruff, greasiness, frizziness, or dryness. Strongly scented hair products can also have a similar effect to scented lotions, so use them cautiously and pay attention to any irritation they may cause. You can find ways to make skin and hair care enjoyable, such as learning what ingredients tend to agree with your skin and trying out new signature scents with those ingredients. You can try coconut oil or shea butter and find what makes your skin glow.

mel?/kyris/kinlò

making time

Seasonal depression is serious and incredibly draining. Sometimes, during times of heavy coursework, exams, and stress, things like hygiene and self-care get put on the back burner. However, health is not something that should be viewed as optional, and hygiene is a large part of that. However, if you find yourself facing difficulty following an extensive routine, leave-in hair products can help maintain a sense of freshness. They may not work long term, but it’s okay to lean on them when you need them. Additionally, simple skincare such as lotions or a one-step face wash can help prevent breakouts, promote skin health, and feel a little fresher, which can help give you a much-needed boost of energy. Self-care is meant to be relaxing, not stressful, and it is crucial to take care of yourself physically. A clean and healthy body helps alleviate stress, making you happier and more focused.

Hair and skin care can feel overwhelming, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on yourself and meet your needs. It’s important to figure out a schedule that works best for you. It may vary, and you might not always practice self-care in the same ways, but that’s okay! Match yourself where you are at. If you’ve had a long day and want an equally long and hot shower, find the time and make it happen. If you are exhausted, put on some leave-in hair products or lotion and get the rest you need. Self-care is flexible, but it is mandatory, so give yourself some rest and a break- you deserve it!