Guiding Through Long-Distance Relationships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know what you’ve heard about long-distance relationships. I’m sure it’s mostly negative rhetoric, like you may have heard that they never work out or never survive, but I’m here to tell you that simply just is not true. My boyfriend and I have been long-distance since we started dating, his hometown is over an hour away from mine, and just a little under a year into our relationship, I moved even farther for college. At the time that I’m writing this, we have been happily together for a year and a half. Now, that’s not to say that we haven’t had our ups and downs and that long distance hasn’t presented its own issues, but with him moving up here in the fall and us living closer than we ever have before, I’m pretty confident in saying that long distance doesn’t have to be the death of a relationship. Here are some of the things that my boyfriend and I have done to help keep our relationship happy and healthy despite being hours away from each other.

Communication is key

This is a tried and true concept, but I am being so incredibly real about this. Not only just communication in the aspect of talking to each other every day, but also in being honest about how you’re feeling. It can be difficult to understand and read each other when you’re not with your partner in person, and so being open about how you’re feeling, even when you’re far away, is still important. Be honest when there are days that the distance is getting to you and you need more support, or when there are days that you just need to take to yourself. And be honest about how much communication you need!

be intentional

Create time to listen and focus on your partner within busy schedules. Whether that’s planning a trip to see each other or just having a night where you hang out on FaceTime, make that time. Remind your partner that the distance is just temporary and that it does not limit or alter the way you feel about them. I am a true believer that how you feel about someone can be the reason you overcome so many obstacles if they truly mean that much to you.

keep surprising each other!

I think one of the best things about long distance is how much easier it is to surprise your partner. My boyfriend and I have had so much fun sending surprises to each other, whether that’s packages in the mail or being delivered flowers and chocolates from DoorDash. Even just a little card or “thinking about you” letter can be so sweet, who doesn’t love getting something in the mail?

Long distance does not have to be the downfall of a relationship. If someone really cares about you and if you really care about them, you will both put in the work and effort needed to sustain a healthy relationship from miles away. Remember that it’s just like relationships if you were even living together–it’s a give and take, an experience where you learn to accommodate one another. Don’t be afraid to take that leap when opportunity knocks, because the right person will support you and stay with you no matter what.