Go Green: Easy Changes to be More Sustainable

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being “sustainable” may seem impossible, especially in college. For a lot of us, convenience is key, and that usually means ignoring the environmental impact some of our practices may have. In reality, there are so many small changes that you can make that have a positive influence on the environment! Here are some easy ways to make your life more sustainable on campus!

Reusable Bags

A simple switch that you can make is reusable bags! Instead of getting plastic bags at the grocery store, bring your own. You can use tote bags, or buy ones specifically designed to resemble grocery bags. For me, I love my Baggu bags– they come in fun colors and patterns that are much cuter than the plastic ones (Pictured below)! Reusable bags can hold a lot more and are less likely to rip!

Transportation

It’s no secret that carbon emissions are bad for the environment. Making a conscious effort to walk somewhere or taking public transportation may not feel like it would make a difference, but it really does!

Local Businesses

Shop small businesses! Small, independent businesses are often much more sustainable than large corporations, and they often carry higher quality products. Also, take advantage of resources that are in your community. For example, go to the public library instead of buying a book! Or, maybe go to an independent coffee shop instead of Starbucks. Our community is filled with small businesses, so check them out!

Shopping secondhand

My personal favorite sustainable practice is thrifting! You can find unique clothes for a cheaper price and help the environment! In Champaign, there are so many thrift stores you can go to, and every few months there is a vintage market at the Lincoln Square Mall. If you aren’t big into going to a thrift store, try using online shops where you can find specific brands or items at a discounted price like Depop, Vinted or Poshmark! Other options to buy secondhand are garage sales, flea markets, Facebook Marketplace, or Buy Nothing groups.

Sustainable fashion

This one may be difficult, but reduce buying fast fashion or shopping “trends.” We all fall victim to wanting to dress in style, whether it be polka dots or bows recently, but buying a cheap clothing item and wearing it for a few months is very wasteful. Instead, invest in quality made and sourced items. While it may be more expensive, it will last longer and you won’t be funding unethical brands.

Other Reusable alternatives

There are so many alternatives to disposable items that you can use! Try using a metal water bottle instead of plastic, or glass coffee cups instead of disposable ones. Instead of a plastic straw, bring a metal one, or buy reusable eye patches instead of ones you need to throw out! There are so many great, sustainable alternatives to things we use every day. Try them out!

Educate yourself

Education is everything! Go out of your way to learn more and seek out brands who contribute positively to the environment. Learning different ways to help your community become more sustainable is so important. We only have one planet, so we need to take care of it! Every contribution matters, so try out these easy ways to be more environmentally sustainable in your everyday life!