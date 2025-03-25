Gloss or Toss? Ranking the Most Viral Lip Treatments. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

In today’s world, trendy items are everywhere, and lip balms are no exception. I’m completely guilty of collecting them—if you checked any of my bags, you’d find at least three different kinds. My nightstand even has a drawer full. Over the years, I’ve spent a good part of my paycheck on lip balms and tried almost every popular option. Here’s a ranking of some viral favorites, along with one hidden gem that takes the crown.

#1: Glossier Balm Dotcom

Glossier’s Balm Dotcom is a longstanding cult favorite. At $16, it’s more affordable than some competitors like Summer Fridays and Rhode. My personal go-to flavor is Strawberry; it hydrates my lips while adding a subtle tint, and its long wear even survives a shower. The only drawback is the overly generous, sometimes messy applicator that dispenses too much product at once. Despite that, its nourishing formula and reliability makes it the number one lip balm.

#2: Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Known for its parent product, the Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige has added a day time version of said popular product, the Lip Glowy Balm. Priced at slightly more than the previous at $19. One thing I love about this product is how slowly it comes out and therefore produces zero waste. The smooth applicator delivers the balm directly to the lips, ensuring an even, subtle glow with a hint of color. Compact enough to fit into the smallest of purses (though it might get lost in a larger bag), it does have a slightly sticky feel. However, the excellent hydration it provides more than compensates for the slightly sticky feel.

#3: rhode peptide lip tint

Rhode’s lip treatment is a bit of a mixed bag. While the colors are consistently stunning and provide an attractive, lipstick-like finish, the texture of the balm itself can be grainy. I’ve found that you need to apply a generous amount to achieve proper hydration. An unexpected trick that works for me is warming the balm with my Rhode phone case—the slight heat smooths out the texture and improves application. Priced at $18 and available only online, the graininess is the main setback. Still, its non-sticky finish and impressive longevity, along with a Vogue Beauty Awards 2024 win, makes it one of my favorites.

#4: summer fridays lip butter balm

At $24, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is one of the pricier options, but it has earned its status through an Allure Best of Beauty award and widespread social media praise. The balm is incredibly hydrating and comes with an easy-to-use applicator. However, it sometimes dispenses too much product at once, and it tends to wear off faster than other brands, leaving my lips feeling less moisturized. Its clean, non-sticky formula and natural scent are definite pluses, yet its overall value falls short when compared to the performance and longevity of other balm

Hidden Gem: Rituals Fortune Balm

The standout hidden gem is Rituals’ Fortune Balms Repair. At just $14.50, it is the most affordable on this list while still outperforming many pricier options. This sleek, compact balm comes in a variety of beautiful shades and delivers impressive hydration with a robust moisture barrier that lasts for hours. Infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and Vitamin E, it nourishes deeply without any stickiness. I often choose the red shade as a natural alternative to lipstick. Although it’s not available at major retailers like Sephora or Ulta and must be ordered online, the shipping cost is well worth the investment.