Game-Changing Makeup For Oily Skin – Tried, Tested, And Loved!

As a girl who has been trying out different makeup products since 7th grade, I’d say I have a good grasp on what makeup looks good on my oily skin. For the longest time, I believed that I needed to apply 3+ layers of setting powder for my makeup to not look ‘greasy.’ Speaking from experience, these are my oily-skin makeup staples.

Implementing this product into my routine has been one of my holy grails. The primer has hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin while acting as a sticky base for the foundation to grasp onto. I have noticed that my makeup tends to last longer and doesn’t let my oil shine through as easily. I have been using this product for 3+ years and it is a staple to my routine.

Providing light to medium coverage, this skin tint evens out any type of ‘imperfections’ that you would like to smooth out, without making it feel like there’s heavy makeup on my face. It also provides a natural, glowy finish, and lasts me through all of the sweat and oils of the day without transferring. In addition. Fenty Beauty has a wide arrangement of shades so you could find your ‘second skin!’

Now, if you’re looking for a foundation with a little more full coverage, I’ve got you covered. This skin-loving, long-wearing foundation lasts through sweaty, oily, hot summer days, making it my go-to when I need that extra coverage. In addition, this foundation has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, allowing it to love your skin while it’s on for an extended period of time. This foundation has a soft, luminous natural finish, which allows for that ‘second skin’ appearance as well.

As someone who never really sticks to one concealer because they can be hit or miss, I can confidently say that the Kosas concealer is my favorite concealer I’ve ever used. Not only does it have buildable coverage, but it also has some fantastic ingredients that truly make a difference. I especially enjoy how this concealer doesn’t have a matte finish because I tend to find that my oily skin just wants to fight through it, as well as any fine lines.

This setting powder works wonders for ensuring that my makeup and shine stay in tact all day, regardless of what I’m doing. I have gone to the gym with this setting powder on and my makeup never moves. The finish of this setting powder allows for a blurred and airbrush finish, instead of a completely matte finish, which I have found works best for my oily skin.

I have dabbled in many different setting sprays because, as I mentioned earlier, I don’t take my makeup off at the gym, so finding a reliable setting spray that lasts through my oily and sweaty skin was a must. After a lot of trial and error, I can say that the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray is my absolute favorite.