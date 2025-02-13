Galentine’s Day Essentials

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s Day is on February 13th, and is almost here! Thinking of planning a night to get together with your girlfriends? Look no further to find a complete list of all the best ways to spend the holiday! Whether you and your besties are planning a chill night in or making it the event of the year, there is something on this list that is sure to help make the day a little bit more magical.

Arts & Crafts

Arts & crafts is simply a must when it comes to planning a girls’ night! The opportunities are endless, and you can cater the theme to give it a Galentine’s Day feel. Some ideas are making bows out of table cloths to hang on the wall, painting wine glasses, making vision boards, creating friendship bracelets and so much more! This activity is pretty much up to you and can be used as a good way to break the ice if you’re planning to have a lot of people present.

Romantic Comedies

As a movie fanatic myself, it makes sense that the next thing on this list is a romantic comedy. This is the perfect genre to set the vibe for the night while hanging out with all of your besties! Check out my other articles for some of my top favorite movie recommendations. I’m planning on watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to help get me in the Galentine’s Day spirit!

Heart-Shaped Treats

Anything heart-shaped will do, but a heart-shaped pizza will take the aesthetic to the next level. You can even order these ahead at certain restaurants if you’re feeling short on time. And If pizza is not your thing, consider opting for a cookie cake in the shape of a heart. Bonus points if you and your friends make it yourself! Buy a large cookie-shaped cut-out and make it into an activity with all of your gal pals.

Bake or Cook

One of the most important parts of a V-Day girls’ night is taking the time to make something to snack on throughout the nice. Think chocolate-covered strawberries and charcuterie boards. Fill up some bowls with all of your favorite foods and share it with your best friends! If cooking is not on the agenda for the night, you can also choose to make a fun drink to share. There are tons of mocktail recipes out there that can match the color scheme of the night. Strawberry Lemon, Cherry-Limeade, and Raspberry Rose are some good places to start if you’re feeling stuck on flavors.

I hope you enjoyed following along while learning about some super sweet party plans. Enjoy your Galentine’s Day and treat yourself during this love-filled season.