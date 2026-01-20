Fun and Easy Holiday Party Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is often a time of reunion between friends and family, especially for students who live far from campus and don’t see their loved ones as much. It’s a time for celebration, no matter the religious affiliation. Here are some fun and easy ways to bring people together during this time.

Cookie Swap Party

This party is a fun way to get creative and spread the love. Everyone signs up to make their favorite cookie, and brings a batch with them. Then, everyone can try the different cookies, and leave with a box of an assortment of different cookies to share with their family. This is a really fun way to spread love, recipes and tastiness!

Holiday karaoke

Who doesn’t love karaoke, especially with friends? This party idea can be changed and added onto depending on the scenario. During the holiday season, it could be an all-holiday tunes karaoke sesh, or if people have different religious affiliations, it could be a popular-tunes night. Additionally, “blind karaoke” can be a fun challenge as well. During this, the person singing does not know which song will be played for them. They must stand in facing away from the screen that displays the lyrics, and see if they can sing along just by listening to the backing track. This could be turned into a competition, or done just for fun!

Card decorating Party

Holiday cards are a common way to spread love during the holiday season. All you need is some paper, art supplies, and a creative spirit! This is a fun craft for people to complete together – and the cards can be for anyone. A lot of hospitals or nursing homes usually accept cards for their patients, or they could be for each person to bring home, and send to a friend or family member. This is a relaxing activity that will have a positive effect on everyone involved.

Gift wrapping Party

‘Tis the season for giving! But also the season for stress. Gift-giving and wrapping can create pressures for many, so doing it with friends can be a productive and fun way to ease the tension and get things done. Everyone can bring their gifts and decorating + wrapping supplies and wrap their items together. You can play holiday music, drink hot chocolate, and make it a festive group activity. Make sure to only bring the gifts for the people not in the room – no spoilers here!

The holidays aren’t just about the gifts, the food, or the traditions, they are about connection. For college students, keeping friendships from high school requires effort, and coming up with ideas to get everyone back together can be difficult. With these ideas, the holiday season can be filled with even more love, laughter, and fun.